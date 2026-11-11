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Home > News > Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis, 71, Embraces Daughter Tallulah, 32, in Rare Intimate Photo Amid Hollywood Actor's Devastating Dementia Battle

Split image of Bruce Willis and Tallulah Willis
Source: MEGA; @BUUSKI/INSTAGRAM

Tallulah Willis took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of herself and her father, Bruce.

Nov. 11 2026, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

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Tallulah Willis has given fans a rare glimpse into her relationship with her father, Bruce Willis, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Monday, November 9, to share a sweet photo of her with her dad's arms wrapped around her.

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Bruce Willis' Battle With Dementia

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Image of Bruce Willis' dementia battle has reportedly grown more challenging in recent months.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis' dementia battle has reportedly grown more challenging in recent months.

"A special 2023 photo, taken on a camera my mom bought me in 2015, by the man I married in 2026," she captioned the post.

The heartwarming image arrived shortly after an unnamed source revealed that Willis' dementia battle has only grown more challenging as of late.

They claim the icon is not fully aware of the severity of his condition, and that his personality has changed drastically.

"He knows his life is different, but he doesn't think it is that different," the source admitted. "He doesn't talk about it or even complain much. He senses something is off, but he doesn't have a full grasp of it."

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Source: @BUUSKI/INSTAGRAM
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Source Claimed Bruce Willis' Condition Has Worsened

Image of A source recently shared new details about Bruce Willis' condition.
Source: MEGA

A source recently shared new details about Bruce Willis' condition.

"Sometimes he looks like a baby who is staring at an object with curiosity, just taking it in," they added. "But if you look at him, he appears like a healthy middle-aged man."

The source also noted that Willis seems far more "at ease" than he was when he was younger, "when he had a lot of energy and talked a ton."

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Tallulah Willis Defends Father

Tallulah Willis called out the source who shared private details about her father's health.
Source: @BUUSKI/INSTAGRAM

Tallulah Willis called out the source who shared private details about her father's health.

Tallulah was quick to address these claims, calling out the unnamed source on her Instagram Story.

"I saw an article describing updates with my dad," she wrote. "It struck me because the people who love him throughout the world have expressed to me, when I've shared photos, that there should be real, discernible mindfulness on what is posted."

"So, the 'friend,' 'family member' or source who shared that he 'acts like a baby now?'" she continued. "How is that acceptable? Who are you?"

"Stay away from my family," Tallulah concluded.

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Bruce Willis' Dementia Diagnosis

Image of Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February of 2023.
Source: MEGA

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February of 2023.

Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February of 2023. His family shared the news in an emotional statement, thanking fans for their support and emphasizing their goal to raise awareness about the disease.

"Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately," the statement read in part.

"We know in our hearts that – if he could today – he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families."

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