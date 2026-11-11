Bruce Willis, 71, Embraces Daughter Tallulah, 32, in Rare Intimate Photo Amid Hollywood Actor's Devastating Dementia Battle

"A special 2023 photo, taken on a camera my mom bought me in 2015, by the man I married in 2026," she captioned the post.

The heartwarming image arrived shortly after an unnamed source revealed that Willis' dementia battle has only grown more challenging as of late.

They claim the icon is not fully aware of the severity of his condition, and that his personality has changed drastically.

"He knows his life is different, but he doesn't think it is that different," the source admitted. "He doesn't talk about it or even complain much. He senses something is off, but he doesn't have a full grasp of it."