Jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Reaches Out' to Disgraced Hollywood Pal Russell Brand After 10-Year Prison Sentence — as Rapper Vows to Support Former Co-star
Nov. 11 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET
Disgraced imprisoned music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs is reportedly reaching out to old pal Russell Brand after the British comedian was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for r--- and other s----- offenses, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The two vile predators became pals while working together on the 2010 comedy, Get Him to the Greek, as their debauched natures made Combs, 57, and Brand, 51, fast friends.
Diddy 'Wants Russell to Know That He Supports Him'
"I used to work for Diddy. I used to be a publicist back in the early 2000s. I worked with Diddy for a few years. He still supports Russell Brand even after his prison sentence," longtime Hollywood insider Rob Shuter revealed on his daily Naughty But Nice show on Tuesday, November 10.
"So Russell Brand got just over 10 years in jail. He's going to be there for at least seven years... Diddy has reached out to him or is in the process of reaching out," he said.
One source told him, "Diddy has a lot of sympathy for Russell. They go back years. He hasn't forgotten the good days in Hollywood. He wants Russell to know that he supports him and is planning to contact him very soon."
Diddy Not Due to Be Released From Prison Until 2028
The insider told Shuter, "Diddy understands what it's like to be surrounded by fame and money and celebrity and suddenly have your entire world turned upside down," referring to the Bad Boy Records founder's September 2024 arrest on federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The I'll Be Missing You rapper remained behind bars until his trial began in May 2025, and escaped a possible life sentence when a jury only found him guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution related to his s-- and drug-fueled "freak-offs." Combs received a 50-month sentence and is due to be released in February 2028.
'Loyal' Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Supports' Pal Russell Brand
Not only is Brand reportedly facing at least seven years behind bars in a British prison described as an "inhumane h--- hole" — a far cry from Combs' minimum-security federal lockup – but the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star could be facing even more legal trouble as additional women have allegedly come forward with disturbing accusations against him.
"Some people, some of his friends, tell me he's a loyal guy. He's going to support his friend. And I just think that this is just not the person you want supporting you," Shuter noted, saying that Combs' reputation is still toxic.
He added, "Nobody wants Diddy's support at the moment, including Russell Brand. Nobody wants it."
Russell Brand's Nightmarish New Reality
Brand was convicted on November 5 of one count of r--- and three counts of s----- assault related to incidents in his wild man days between 1999 and 2009.
Justice was handed out swiftly, with the born-again Christian being shipped off to HMP Wandsworth, a Victorian-era men's prison in South London, on Monday, November 9, to begin his sentence.
Brand is being held in the prison's notorious Care and Separation Unit (CSU), ominously nicknamed "The Block" or "The Seg," a grim isolation wing reserved for high-risk inmates.
The My Booky Wook author has been forced to trade his pampered celebrity lifestyle for the bleak realities of life behind bars, where his meager first night prison supplies included Polo mints, juice sticks, digestive biscuits, and a single roll of toilet paper. He was allowed to keep only one personal item, a Bible that he had carried throughout his trial.