Jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Reaches Out' to Disgraced Hollywood Pal Russell Brand After 10-Year Prison Sentence — as Rapper Vows to Support Former Co-star

"I used to work for Diddy. I used to be a publicist back in the early 2000s. I worked with Diddy for a few years. He still supports Russell Brand even after his prison sentence," longtime Hollywood insider Rob Shuter revealed on his daily Naughty But Nice show on Tuesday, November 10.

"So Russell Brand got just over 10 years in jail. He's going to be there for at least seven years... Diddy has reached out to him or is in the process of reaching out," he said.

One source told him, "Diddy has a lot of sympathy for Russell. They go back years. He hasn't forgotten the good days in Hollywood. He wants Russell to know that he supports him and is planning to contact him very soon."