'Ambitious' Anne Hathaway Claims She Was Warned Her Career Would 'Fall Off a Cliff' When She Turned 35

Hathaway is a brunette beauty known for many iconic roles, but just like everybody else, she still struggles with not always liking what she sees in the mirror.

Hathaway then recalled a particular moment on a trip with her family where she battled insecurities.

"You know how you have your aspirational swimsuit that you keep around, just in case you have a good day? And then you have your swimsuit that’s got you no matter what? I accidentally packed the aspirational swimsuit," she shared in a recent interview. "So, I’m ready to have this great day with my family. And I am going to be in front of strangers, and people have phones. And all of the things. But my family is waiting for me."

The award-winning actress admitted that she had a moment where she had to remind herself of her age.

"I looked again, and I said, ‘You are 43.’ And looking at a 43-year-old body, I was like, 'Nice,'" she said. "When I was expecting to see something that I am not, I felt insecure. But when I actually looked at what it actually is, I was okay with it."