'Ambitious' Anne Hathaway Claims She Was Warned Her Career Would 'Fall Off a Cliff' When She Turned 35
Nov. 11 2026, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
Anne Hathaway has continued to boast a successful career as an actress into her 40s, but there was a time when she was warned that aging could be the end of her work.
One day before the Devil Wears Prada star is set to turn 44, RadarOnline.com revisits her famous roles and her dreams for the future.
Anne Hathaway Wants an 'Ultramarathon' Career
Hathaway has been openly "ambitious" from a young age, beginning her professional acting career at just 16. As the years have passed, her aspirations have not drastically changed from when she was a child.
"I have goals, I have dreams," she told Porter in 2023. "They don’t look much different than they did when I was (younger), but I’m still pursuing them."
Ultimately, the soon-to-be mother-of-three has said that she hopes to have an "ultramarathon" career.
Anne Hathaway Was Warned About Aging in Hollywood
However, she was told that might not be possible once she gets older.
"When I started out (in the entertainment industry) as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face," she explained.
Despite there still being setbacks for women in film, there has been forward movement.
"The thing that has evolved ... is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic," Hathaway continued. "Obviously, it doesn’t mean we should have a ticker tape parade."
"Someone said this to me the other day: ‘There’s so much to be proud of and there’s so much to fix,'" she added.
Anne Hathaway Still Battle Self-Doubt
Hathaway is a brunette beauty known for many iconic roles, but just like everybody else, she still struggles with not always liking what she sees in the mirror.
Hathaway then recalled a particular moment on a trip with her family where she battled insecurities.
"You know how you have your aspirational swimsuit that you keep around, just in case you have a good day? And then you have your swimsuit that’s got you no matter what? I accidentally packed the aspirational swimsuit," she shared in a recent interview. "So, I’m ready to have this great day with my family. And I am going to be in front of strangers, and people have phones. And all of the things. But my family is waiting for me."
The award-winning actress admitted that she had a moment where she had to remind herself of her age.
"I looked again, and I said, ‘You are 43.’ And looking at a 43-year-old body, I was like, 'Nice,'" she said. "When I was expecting to see something that I am not, I felt insecure. But when I actually looked at what it actually is, I was okay with it."
Anne Hathaway's Iconic Roles
Hathaway became a staple in many fans' lives in the early 2000s, from starring alongside the great Julie Andrews in The Princess Diaries (2001) to costarring with Minnie Driver and Cary Elwes in Ella Enchanted (2004).
She also went on to helm major roles in Brokeback Mountain (2005), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Les Miserables (2012), Interstellar (2014), Ocean's 8 (2018), and this year, she starred in both Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's thriller Verity.