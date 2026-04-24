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Home > Exclusives > Anne Hathaway
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EXCLUSIVE: Anne Hathaway's Power Play — 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Star Has 'Snubbed Anna Wintour' With Rival Mag Shoot to Promote Vogue-Inspired Movie Sequel

anne hathaway snubs anna wintour devil wears prada
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway snubbed Anna Wintour with rival shoot amid 'Devil Wears Prada 2' buzz.

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April 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Fashionable Anne Hathaway is making a very calculated move while promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2 by appearing on the cover of April's Harper's Bazaar instead of Vogue, sources told RadarOnline.com.

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Hathaway's Clear Message

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Anne Hathaway opted for Harper's Bazaar cover while promoting 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' after reported issues with 'Vogue' and Chloe Malle.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Anne Hathaway opted for Harper's Bazaar cover while promoting 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' after reported issues with 'Vogue' and Chloe Malle.

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The Devil Wears Prada franchise was said to be inspired by Vogue's longtime editor Anna Wintour – but an insider said "talks fell apart" with the fashion bible as the mag's new head of editorial content, Chloe Malle, "wouldn't agree to Anne's terms" – and Hathaway doesn't compromise when it comes to her image.

Hathaway did appear on the cover of Vogue's August 2025 issue, but the insider explained now "choosing Bazaar sends a clear message."

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Insiders said Hathaway's Harper's Bazaar appearance signaled control amid 'Vogue' tensions tied to Anna Wintour inspiration.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Insiders said Hathaway's Harper's Bazaar appearance signaled control amid 'Vogue' tensions tied to Anna Wintour inspiration.

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The source elaborated: "If Vogue won't play ball, she has other powerful options.

"This isn't just about one cover. It's about control, influence – and who really runs the game."

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