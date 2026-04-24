EXCLUSIVE: Anne Hathaway's Power Play — 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Star Has 'Snubbed Anna Wintour' With Rival Mag Shoot to Promote Vogue-Inspired Movie Sequel

The Devil Wears Prada franchise was said to be inspired by Vogue's longtime editor Anna Wintour – but an insider said "talks fell apart" with the fashion bible as the mag's new head of editorial content, Chloe Malle, "wouldn't agree to Anne's terms" – and Hathaway doesn't compromise when it comes to her image.

Hathaway did appear on the cover of Vogue's August 2025 issue, but the insider explained now "choosing Bazaar sends a clear message."