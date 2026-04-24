EXCLUSIVE: Anne Hathaway's Power Play — 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Star Has 'Snubbed Anna Wintour' With Rival Mag Shoot to Promote Vogue-Inspired Movie Sequel
April 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Fashionable Anne Hathaway is making a very calculated move while promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2 by appearing on the cover of April's Harper's Bazaar instead of Vogue, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Hathaway's Clear Message
The Devil Wears Prada franchise was said to be inspired by Vogue's longtime editor Anna Wintour – but an insider said "talks fell apart" with the fashion bible as the mag's new head of editorial content, Chloe Malle, "wouldn't agree to Anne's terms" – and Hathaway doesn't compromise when it comes to her image.
Hathaway did appear on the cover of Vogue's August 2025 issue, but the insider explained now "choosing Bazaar sends a clear message."
The One Who 'Runs The Game'
The source elaborated: "If Vogue won't play ball, she has other powerful options.
"This isn't just about one cover. It's about control, influence – and who really runs the game."