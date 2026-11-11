JFK's Family Takes on Donald Trump Over 'Gold-Plated' Arlington Arch That Could Cast Shadow Over Former President's Grave

Nine members of the Kennedy family are seeking to stop President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery, arguing that the towering monument would cast shadows over family graves and interfere with historic views of the nation's capital.

The relatives filed a motion on Tuesday, November 10, asking to join two existing federal lawsuits challenging the project.

They argue that the Trump administration failed to obtain the congressional approval required under federal law before moving forward with the proposed structure.

The dispute has gained urgency after a federal judge temporarily blocked construction, giving the court time to consider the legal challenges.

The Kennedys also argue that the monument would permanently change the setting surrounding the graves of several prominent family members, including former President John F. Kennedy.