Donald Trump Scores Legal Win as Judge Rejects BBC Bid to Dismiss $5Billion Defamation Lawsuit
Nov. 11 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump has won a significant legal victory in his $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC after a federal judge rejected the broadcaster's attempt to have his defamation claim dismissed.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey T. Kuntz ruled on Tuesday, November 10, that Trump's allegations over the BBC's editing of his January 6, 2021, speech could proceed.
However, the judge dismissed a separate claim under Florida's consumer protection law, leaving the president seeking at least $5 billion in defamation damages rather than the original $10 billion across both claims.
The decision does not establish that the BBC defamed Trump or that he is entitled to compensation. He will still have to prove his allegations and demonstrate that he suffered damages as the case moves forward.
"Whether President Trump can prove these claims and establish he sustained damages at summary judgment or trial is left for another day," Kuntz wrote in his 40-page ruling.
BBC Documentary at Center of Lawsuit
The dispute centers on the BBC's Panorama documentary, "Trump: A Second Chance?," which featured an edited version of the president's January 6 speech shortly before the 2024 presidential election.
Trump alleges the broadcaster misleadingly joined two separate portions of his remarks, making it appear that he directly encouraged supporters to attack the U.S. Capitol.
The edited footage combined his call for supporters to march to the Capitol with a later remark about fighting "like h*ll." It also left out his call for peaceful protest, according to the lawsuit.
Kuntz said the gap between the two statements supported a plausible inference that the BBC knew, or should have known, that the resulting footage was not an accurate representation of the speech.
"This was not trimming around the edges but creating something different than what was stated in the speech," the judge wrote.
Judge Tosses Florida Consumer Protection Claim
Trump originally sought at least $5 billion in damages for defamation and another $5 billion under Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.
Kuntz dismissed the second claim, finding that the documentary did not qualify as commercial speech under the state law. However, he allowed the defamation allegations to survive the BBC's dismissal request.
The distinction means Trump can continue pursuing his defamation case, but the judge has not ruled that the broadcaster is legally responsible for the alleged harm.
The BBC has acknowledged that the documentary's editing was misleading and apologized for the mistake. However, the broadcaster disputes Trump's claim that the program caused him legally actionable harm.
BBC Says It Will Continue To Defend Case
A BBC spokesperson expressed surprise at the decision but said the broadcaster respected the court's authority.
"We remain confident in our position and will continue to respond through the proper legal process," the spokesperson said.
The editing controversy previously triggered a major shake-up at the British broadcaster, prompting the resignations of Director-General Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness.
Trump celebrated the latest ruling on Truth Social, describing it as "A Huge Victory."
"We will continue fighting against, and defeating, all of those who try to deceive the American People!" he wrote.
Trump Faces December Deposition Deadline
The ruling also comes as Trump faces another important deadline in the legal battle.
On October 22, a magistrate judge ordered the president to sit for a deposition with BBC lawyers by December 11. The order followed the broadcaster's accusations that Trump had avoided providing sworn testimony.
Trump's lawyers had previously said he could not attend an October deposition because of other national responsibilities. According to CBS News, the president indicated he could instead be available during the second or third week of January.
The court warned that failing to comply with the December deadline could result in sanctions, potentially including dismissal of the lawsuit.
The BBC is also expected to respond to the surviving defamation claim by December 1, according to reporting on the court proceedings.