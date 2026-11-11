Donald Trump Scores Legal Win as Judge Rejects BBC Bid to Dismiss $5Billion Defamation Lawsuit

President Donald Trump has won a significant legal victory in his $10 billion lawsuit against the BBC after a federal judge rejected the broadcaster's attempt to have his defamation claim dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey T. Kuntz ruled on Tuesday, November 10, that Trump's allegations over the BBC's editing of his January 6, 2021, speech could proceed.

However, the judge dismissed a separate claim under Florida's consumer protection law, leaving the president seeking at least $5 billion in defamation damages rather than the original $10 billion across both claims.

The decision does not establish that the BBC defamed Trump or that he is entitled to compensation. He will still have to prove his allegations and demonstrate that he suffered damages as the case moves forward.

"Whether President Trump can prove these claims and establish he sustained damages at summary judgment or trial is left for another day," Kuntz wrote in his 40-page ruling.