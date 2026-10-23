Judge Orders Trump to Sit for Questioning in $10Billion Lawsuit Against BBC — or Risk Having Case Tossed Out

Trump filed the lawsuit in Florida in December 2025 over a BBC Panorama documentary that edited portions of his January 6, 2021, speech.

The program spliced sections together in a way that made it appear he urged violence at the Capitol. The BBC apologized for the edit but denies defaming him.

The controversy led to the resignations of BBC Director-General Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness.

The broadcaster has asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing the documentary never aired in Florida or elsewhere in the United States and that Trump cannot meet the "high bar of actual malice" required for a public figure.

BBC lawyers also contend he "cannot plausibly claim that the documentary harmed his reputation" because he won the 2024 election a week after it aired and carried Florida by a wide margin.

The motion added, "Indeed, the documentary was prescient in accurately describing the loyalty plaintiff enjoys among his supporters, and that led to his return to the White House."