Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate Fears Leaked Plastic Surgery Implants May Have Caused Debilitating Health Issues Misdiagnosed as MS

picture of Christina Applegate
Source: MEGA

Christina Applegate is investigating whether leaked implants are the cause of her health issues.

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Christina Applegate fears her major health issues may have been sparked by leaked plastic surgery implants, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actress, 54, has been looking into what could be the possible cause of her pain and years of symptoms after claiming she was wrongly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Am Way Overdue for Having Them Replaced'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Christina Applegate
Source: MEGA

Applegate said the symptoms for implant issues could be similar to MS.

Article continues below advertisement

The Anchorman star underwent a double mastectomy after being diagnosed with cancer in August 2008. She subsequently had reconstruction using saline expanders and implants.

Applegate has not reported a confirmed implant leak or a diagnosis of implant illness, but she intends to explore the possibility with her medical team after receiving a message describing how leaks can cause similar symptoms.

Speaking on her MeSsy podcast, which she hosts alongside Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate said, "The one that I found interesting that someone sent me, and I’ve been thinking this for years, is the b----- implant poisoning."

"I am way overdue for having them replaced," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

'What If They're Leaking and Poisoning Me?'

picture of Christina Applegate
Source: MEGAA

The 'Anchorman' star spoke about a new theory on her podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

"And I swear, over the last five years or whatever, I thought, 'seriously, what if they’re leaking and they’re poisoning me?'" she continued. "So, that’s one that I will be looking into because it’s something I’ve thought about."

Implant Illness, also known as BII, refers to a range of symptoms that may be experienced after chest implant surgery and is a current health grey area.

It is not formally recognized as a medical diagnosis, and current scientific evidence is limited, according to medical experts, but there are ongoing studies to better understand illness associated with implants

Symptoms could include joint pain, muscle pain and fatigue.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Takes Me 10 Minutes to Get Out of Bed'

picture of Christina Applegate
Source: MEGA

Applegate said she's unable to move her right shoulder.

READ MORE ON NEWS
David Brouillette sent racist emails attacking his sister’s Colombian partner back in 2021

ICE Agent's Racist Email Tirade Exposed as His Own Family Raises Questions About His Violent Past

Photo of Joe Biden

Joe Biden Has Milk Cartons Thrown at Him by Pro-Palestinian Protesters as They Scream at Ex-Prez During Chaotic Dublin Visit

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the podcast, Applegate gave an update on her recent pain.

"I don’t know what’s going on in my joints, but I can't move my right shoulder at all now. I can't lift my arm," she explained.

Applegate also shared she had "all sorts of other things going on" with her body as well.

"It takes me 10 minutes at least to even sit up and get out of my bed, because I'm just… I just hurt all over," she said. "And I don't know if I'm doing that to myself by sleeping too much."

Applegate, who shares one daughter, Sadie, 15, with her musician husband Martyn LeNoble, was first diagnosed with MS in 2021.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Christina Applegate
Source: MEGA

Applegate was unhappy with her misdiagnosis.

In October this year, she confirmed that doctors told her she didn’t have MS and was misdiagnosed.

"She came into my room and said, 'Congratulations – you don’t have MS.' I was not happy at all," she shared at the time. "You don't get misdiagnosed, and all of a sudden I’m better. I haven’t gotten better, Jamie. If anything, I’ve gotten worse in some ways."

“I still have to use wheelchairs when I go to the doctor’s office. I can’t walk from the car to the room. I’m still in this," she said. "Nothing magical happened when she said, 'You don’t have MS.' Nothing magical happened."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.