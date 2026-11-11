Kylie Jenner Hit With Fourth Employee Lawsuit as Housekeeper Alleges Dog Bite, Pepper Spray Injury and Unpaid Overtime

Kylie Jenner is facing another lawsuit from a former household employee, who alleges she suffered multiple workplace injuries, was denied overtime, and was eventually fired after questioning her pay. Former housekeeper Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya filed the complaint on November 5 in Los Angeles Superior Court, naming Jenner, her companies, and several household staff members, including supervisor Laura Dooley, according to court documents Page Six obtained. The case marks the fourth employment-related lawsuit brought by a former member of Jenner's household staff in seven months. Amaya's complaint includes allegations of false imprisonment, disability discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and violations of California labor laws. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

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Housekeeper Alleges Closet Ordeal And Mocking

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner's employee alleged that she earned $40 hour in cash while working for six days

Amaya claims she started working for Jenner in March 2025, earning $40 an hour in cash while generally working six days a week. One of the complaint's most unusual allegations concerns an incident involving Jenner's walk-in closet. Amaya says Dooley instructed her to enter the space using a passcode, but she became trapped inside for more than an hour. According to the filing, Amaya contacted her supervisor in a panic and asked for assistance. She alleges Dooley laughed at her predicament and mocked her rather than arranging for someone to let her out. Amaya claims she remained inside until another person eventually arrived and opened the door. The complaint also alleges that the experience caused her significant distress.

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Pepper Spray Scare And Dog Bite Claims

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner's employee claimed that a pepper spray can went off in her face

The former employee also describes two separate incidents in which she says she was injured while performing her housekeeping duties. Amaya alleges that on September 4, 2025, an unsecured canister of pepper spray discharged directly into her face and eyes while she was cleaning a drawer in the laundry room. She claims the incident caused burning and blurred vision, along with other eye-related symptoms. About a month later, in October 2025, she says a dog bit her while she was cleaning a doghouse at one of Jenner's properties. According to the complaint, Amaya reported the bite but did not receive adequate assistance. She claims she ultimately purchased over-the-counter medication herself. The lawsuit also alleges that she continued being assigned physically demanding work despite reporting injuries and experiencing discomfort.

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Unpaid Overtime And Mileage Claims

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner's housekeeper alleged that she was never paid for drive time or gas money

Amaya further claims that her compensation did not reflect the hours and travel required by the job. Although she says she earned $40 an hour, the former housekeeper alleges she regularly worked overtime without receiving the appropriate additional pay. She also claims she was not compensated for travel time or mileage when required to move between Jenner's properties, including the Hidden Hills residence. The complaint states that Amaya questioned why another housekeeper received mileage reimbursement while she did not. She alleges she was subsequently dismissed on February 6, 2026, and considers her termination retaliation for raising workplace and wage concerns. Her legal claims include failure to pay overtime, minimum wage violations, missed meal and rest breaks, disability discrimination, and wrongful termination. She is seeking damages for alleged lost earnings, emotional distress, and other losses, although the complaint does not specify a total amount.

Lawyer Pushback And A Fourth Lawsuit In Seven Months

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Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner's lawyer dismissed the allegations, saying that the cases were brought by the same attorney