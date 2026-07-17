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Home > Exclusives > Kylie Jenner
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EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Boss From Hell' Allegations — Full Story of How Former Chef's Lawsuit Claims Abuse Made Her Lose Baby

kylie jenner lawsuit ex chef pregnancy loss claims
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner faces a lawsuit alleging her former chef's workplace abuse led to a pregnancy loss.

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July 17 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Reality TV beauty Kylie Jenner was recently shocked by a third lawsuit from yet another ex-staffer – this time, a private chef who claims the lengthy shifts and high-pressure tasks she was allegedly forced to endure while working events for the millionaire makeup mogul led to a heartbreaking miscarriage.

In a complaint filed June 22 in Los Angeles Superior Court against Jenner and her business management firm Tri Star, RadarOnline.com can reveal the chef charges she was subjected to the grueling conditions – despite informing her supervisors she was experiencing a high-risk pregnancy.

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A private chef alleged Kylie Jenner assigned physically demanding work despite being told she had a high-risk pregnancy.
Source: CraSH/imageSPACE / MEGA

A private chef alleged Kylie Jenner assigned physically demanding work despite being told she had a high-risk pregnancy.

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The woman reportedly began working for Jenner, 28, in November 2024 – and claimed she promptly told higher-ups she was three months along and required certain accommodations.

The chef alleged the next month, she was asked to "transport heavy food items across the street and uphill," which led to her "choking and gasping for air" and needing assistance from security.

The chef claimed on Feb. 1, 2025, she also worked a birthday party for one of Jenner's two children and wasn't provided adequate support.

"Due to exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain, [she] broke down emotionally in the bathroom during the event," the suit reads. "That evening, [she] experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body as a result of the prolonged and intense workload."

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Miscarriage Claims Rock Kylie Lawsuit

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Court filings claim the chef suffered a miscarriage after working events for Jenner and later faced reprimands from a supervisor.
Source: Lisa OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Court filings claim the chef suffered a miscarriage after working events for Jenner and later faced reprimands from a supervisor.

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The legal filing maintains she had hemorrhaging the following morning, drove herself to an emergency room and was told she'd lost her unborn child.

Afterward, the woman claims in the filing, she suffered severe depression, but was allegedly "reprimanded" by a supervisor for upsetting the Kardashians star.

The complaint further alleges the chef was hospitalized again and agreed to move to New York.

However, her employer reportedly maintained that her "communication about her medical condition and relocation" was "a voluntary resignation despite [her] intent to remain employed."

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Chef Seeks Damages From Jenner

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Two former housekeepers are also suing Jenner over alleged harassment at her Hidden Hills home.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Two former housekeepers are also suing Jenner over alleged harassment at her Hidden Hills home.

The filing states she was informed she was being "removed from the Kylie Jenner household assignment," with her final day being March 31, 2025.

She is seeking unspecified damages.

Jenner is also being sued by two former housekeepers, who claim they were subjected to harassment while working at the celebrity's Hidden Hills, Calif., home.

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