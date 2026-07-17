EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner 'Boss From Hell' Allegations — Full Story of How Former Chef's Lawsuit Claims Abuse Made Her Lose Baby

In a complaint filed June 22 in Los Angeles Superior Court against Jenner and her business management firm Tri Star, RadarOnline.com can reveal the chef charges she was subjected to the grueling conditions – despite informing her supervisors she was experiencing a high-risk pregnancy.

Reality TV beauty Kylie Jenner was recently shocked by a third lawsuit from yet another ex-staffer – this time, a private chef who claims the lengthy shifts and high-pressure tasks she was allegedly forced to endure while working events for the millionaire makeup mogul led to a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The woman reportedly began working for Jenner, 28, in November 2024 – and claimed she promptly told higher-ups she was three months along and required certain accommodations.

The chef alleged the next month, she was asked to "transport heavy food items across the street and uphill," which led to her "choking and gasping for air" and needing assistance from security.

The chef claimed on Feb. 1, 2025, she also worked a birthday party for one of Jenner's two children and wasn't provided adequate support.

"Due to exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain, [she] broke down emotionally in the bathroom during the event," the suit reads. "That evening, [she] experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body as a result of the prolonged and intense workload."