Natalee Holloway's Mom Beth Recalls Chilling Moment She Came Face-to-Face With Daughter's Killer Joran van der Sloot in 2005: 'He Knows'

The mother detailed her first exchange with van der Sloot in an interview, claiming that she saw him outside of a hotel and demanded he "give her back now.’’

"What do you want me to do?" the convicted killer allegedly coolly responded.

The 66-year-old described him as having "no sympathy, no empathy'' and as "just driven'' by physical needs.

"My initial interaction with Joran was another moment of, 'He knows. He knows what happened to her,'" the mother told NBC.

The mother, who grew frustrated with Aruban officers, launched her own investigation and she refused to give up on uncovering what happened to Natalee.

"The torturous part is the not knowing, and as shocking and as torturous as it is to hear this... I had to know, no matter how brutal it was. I needed to know what happened," Beth explained.

In 2010, van der Sloot contacted her lawyer, John Q. Kelly.

The suspect told Kelly if Beth gave him $250,000, he would tell law enforcement where Natalee's body was. Kelly agreed to meet van der Sloot and contacted the FBI to coordinate a sting operation.