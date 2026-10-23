'Megyn Kelly Has Sunk So Low:' 'The View' Co-hosts Torch Conservative Commentator for 'Crazy' Remarks About Christina Applegate's MS Misdiagnosis

"She's crying now because I guess she no longer gets to be the face of this disease," Kelly argued.

The co-hosts of The View put Kelly on blast on Thursday, October 22, calling Kelly's remarks incredibly insensitive.

"There isn't a single test that determines someone has MS," Whoopi Goldberg began. “So, let me ask you, ma'am, you think Christina wanted to have MS so she could have a good time? Are you crazy?”

Sara Haines chimed in to note how MS is a "debilitating, degenerative, neurological disease," and that Applegate is still "hurting" despite the misdiagnosis.

"Who wants to be the face of MS?" she asked.