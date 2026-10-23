'Megyn Kelly Has Sunk So Low:' 'The View' Co-hosts Torch Conservative Commentator for 'Crazy' Remarks About Christina Applegate's MS Misdiagnosis
Oct. 23 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has been torched by the women of The View after the conservative commentator's shocking take on Christina Applegate's multiple sclerosis misdiagnosis, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
After Applegate broke down in tears on her MeSsy podcast and revealed that she was misdiagnosed five years ago, Kelly shamed her on her show.
Christina Applegate's MS Misdiagnosis
"She's crying now because I guess she no longer gets to be the face of this disease," Kelly argued.
The co-hosts of The View put Kelly on blast on Thursday, October 22, calling Kelly's remarks incredibly insensitive.
"There isn't a single test that determines someone has MS," Whoopi Goldberg began. “So, let me ask you, ma'am, you think Christina wanted to have MS so she could have a good time? Are you crazy?”
Sara Haines chimed in to note how MS is a "debilitating, degenerative, neurological disease," and that Applegate is still "hurting" despite the misdiagnosis.
"Who wants to be the face of MS?" she asked.
Sara Haines on Megyn Kelly: 'She Literally Has Sunk So Low'
"Talk about kicking someone when they're down," Haines continued. "She got a diagnosis and wanted to help other people. [She's] now feeling the pain of not knowing what her identity is and, more importantly, what her diagnosis is."
"Megyn Kelly sold her soul for politics. Which one did a better job here? She literally has sunk so low in my book," she added, also labeling Kelly a "bully."
Ana Navarro interjected, claiming she didn't “even want to get into the Megyn Kelly of it all because I think she’s like a fungus that thrives on oxygen that she gets by purposely creating outrage."
Sunny Hostin Commends Christina Applegate
"Neurological diseases are incredibly difficult to diagnose, and they are often misdiagnosed because there's a lot of symptoms that mimic other symptoms," Navarro pointed out.
As for Sunny Hostin, she believes Applegate deserves credit for using her platform to raise awareness.
She explained, "I often say on this show, when you have a platform, there’s great responsibility with that, and when someone is using it for good, unlike Megyn Kelly, I think they should be applauded."
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Whoopi Goldberg Urges Megyn Kelly to 'Rethink' Position
"The idea that you would come out and say something like this, Megyn, is unbelievable, that you don't have the wherewithal to recognize that someone is saying, 'This is what's happening to me,'" Goldberg asserted.
The TV personality concluded, "That’s how we get through our lives. We connect to each other. That's what this is about, and I'm going to connect to you and say rethink your position on this, because you’'re wrong."