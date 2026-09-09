Megyn Kelly Claims Being Transgender Is 'Not a Thing' as Controversial Podcaster Insists She's 'Done Using the Term Trans'
Sept. 9 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly Refuses to Use 'Trans Terms'
Speaking with Victor Davis Hanson, Kelly said, "I will say someone is gender-confused, sometimes they genuinely are, sometimes they’re faking it, but there’s no such thing as trans."
"That’s not a thing," she continued. "You can’t transition your gender. We’ve been engaging in this fiction for too long."
She went on to vow not to use "trans terms" as she's "done."
Kelly Previously Uplifted Trans Voices
Kelly's more negative approach to topics surrounding the transgender community appeared to be a harsh pivot from her prior public stance.
While working on NBC, she appeared to be far more sympathetic, interviewing transgender teenagers to discuss their journeys.
"Well, the people on stage with me are all transgender kids who want others to know it is possible to transition socially with love and support and acceptance within a family and a community," she said at the time.
She even seemingly stood up for the trans community during her time at Fox News. While speaking with Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in 2016, she corrected him when he referred to transwomen as "men."
TV Host's Harsh Turn
Her allyship swayed around 2022, though, when she expressed doubt toward trans identity.
Kelly said, "It is irresponsible to put it on the air like this as a celebration without flagging, for the parents out there who are going through this, significant downsides of jumping onto this without making sure you’re in that very, very small percentage of cases where this gender dysphoria might actually be a thing."
However, now, it seems Kelly believes that the transgender community doesn't exist at all.
Kelly Scolds WNBA Player Over Trans Debate
Kelly also weighed in on the transgender athlete debate, taking a dig at WNBA player Caitlan Clark.
As the league continues to grapple with public scrutiny surrounding the currently nonexistent policies on trans athletes, Sophie Cunningham rose to the forefront of the conversation. She threw her support behind the right-wing stance to exclude transwomen from women's sports.
Clark, her teammate, while beloved as a leader in the league, dodged the question when asked to give her opinion.
"It's for the leagues and governing bodies to work with their athletes to find solutions," Clark had said when asked, emphasizing a desire to focus her media time on the sport itself.
Kelly was disappointed by Clark's refusal to speak up and called her a "coward" for bowing out of the conversation.
"She refused to do it. It is one thing to inject politics into your sport where they don't belong, like Colin Kaepernick kneeling in the middle of professional football games," Kelly claimed. "It's quite another when little girls are getting ... kicked out, and you are the most famous woman in women's basketball, and you're directly asked, as the issue rears its head in your sport, and you punt on it. You won't say anything. You'd rather let the 12-year-olds handle it."