Megyn Kelly Torched by Critics After Suggesting 'Cornell 7' Accuser Was Unattractive and 'Thrilled to Be Admired' by Men: 'How Vile'

"It's just a sexist, like, play act where we pretend that the women have no agency and the men have all of it. We hold the men to account for their bad behavior, but the women, none of it, or in this case, woman. What? How is this progress?" Kelly asked during her Monday, October 5, SiriusXM show

The former Today host continued, "No one will even consider the possibility that this woman made a decision to get it on with four men total, not seven, and enjoyed it because I'm just going to be honest, she's not the most attractive gal."

The alleged Jane Doe's photos and videos had already begun surfacing on social media, along with her real name, and Kelly noted. "She's extremely beefy in her arms and her legs," seemingly referring to several photos of her posing and flexing her arm muscles.