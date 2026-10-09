Megyn Kelly Torched by Critics After Suggesting 'Cornell 7' Accuser Was Unattractive and 'Thrilled to Be Admired' by Men: 'How Vile'
Oct. 9 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly is facing a firestorm of backlash after taking shots at the physical appearance of the woman at the center of the Cornell 7 sexual assault allegations, even suggesting the accuser "possibly enjoyed being admired" by the men involved, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After videos purportedly showing the Cornell 7 accuser complaining about her "cankles" surfaced online, Kelly, 55, took aim at the woman's appearance and suggested she may have been flattered by the attention from the fraternity brothers, despite her sexual assault allegations.
Megyn Kelly Claims Jane Doe Is 'Extremely Beefy in Her Arms and Legs'
"It's just a sexist, like, play act where we pretend that the women have no agency and the men have all of it. We hold the men to account for their bad behavior, but the women, none of it, or in this case, woman. What? How is this progress?" Kelly asked during her Monday, October 5, SiriusXM show
The former Today host continued, "No one will even consider the possibility that this woman made a decision to get it on with four men total, not seven, and enjoyed it because I'm just going to be honest, she's not the most attractive gal."
The alleged Jane Doe's photos and videos had already begun surfacing on social media, along with her real name, and Kelly noted. "She's extremely beefy in her arms and her legs," seemingly referring to several photos of her posing and flexing her arm muscles.
Megyn Kelly Claims Jane Doe 'Possibly Enjoyed Being Admired'
"She has a whole video online talking about her cankles. And she possibly enjoyed being admired," Kelly speculated about Jane Doe, who has been accused by at least one of the frat brothers of r-ping him when he was passed out during the group s--.
"This is how women make these mistakes. Admired, wanted. Some women even, you know, foolishly say loved by these guys at Cornell," the journalist warned.
"This is probably a first for her. She's probably thrilled to be so admired because she clearly didn't grow up the incredibly beautiful one. I'm not trying to be insulting. I'm just trying to tell you the narrative that is likely to have occurred here, in my opinion," Kelly stated.
Megyn Kelly Claims Jane Doe 'Kept Saying Yes' Because She Was Flattered by Attention
Kelly wasn't done, continuing to hammer that Jane Doe allegedly consented to a foursome with four of the frat brothers and didn't come forward with r=pe allegations until days later, when the fraternity president said she was no longer invited to a Halloween party.
"And why can't we account for the possibility that the girl who was never the most sought-after suddenly had four guys who wanted to have s-- with her, and she counted this, yeah, in her inebriated state, as a win and liked the feeling of being s--- and desired and wanted. It happens. Sorry, it does. And that's why she kept saying yes," the former Fox News host fumed.
'This Is a Terrible Perspective'
Kelly's comments sparked fury on social media.
"Nasty Megyn keeps doubling down. How vile," tennis legend Martina Navratilova scoffed on X while reposting the video.
"Whether the young lady is lying or not, this is a terrible perspective. Kelly is a jerk, but what’s new?" a second poster wrote.
A third user wasn't sure why Kelly brought up Jane Doe's appearance, noting, "I agree with Megyn Kelly on the Cornell Seven case, but I have no idea why she thinks attacking Jane Doe’s looks helps her argument. Attractive women can seek male validation, too. And unattractive women can be sexually assaulted. Her appearance is completely irrelevant."
"This is just insane. Why attack her looks and body? Just focus on the facts," a fourth person asked.