EXCLUSIVE: Federal Judge Targets Trump's Truth Social Posts and Officials' Personal Phone Records in Sweeping Preservation Order

The three-page order, filed in DC Preservation League et al. v. Department of Interior et al., takes effect immediately.

Among the records specifically identified are five Truth Social posts published by Trump on June 28, October 18, October 19, October 26, and October 28, 2026.

The judge ordered the government to preserve information concerning any proposed redesign or renovation of East Potomac Golf Course, including communications and documents related to planning decisions.

The order also covers government declarations previously submitted in the litigation, records concerning the closure of part of East Potomac Park, and documents involving tree management and landscape rehabilitation.

The directive does not establish that Trump or administration officials engaged in wrongdoing. Instead, it requires the government to retain potentially relevant evidence while the litigation continues.