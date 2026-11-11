EXCLUSIVE: Federal Judge Targets Trump's Truth Social Posts and Officials' Personal Phone Records in Sweeping Preservation Order
Nov. 10 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's social media posts and communications involving senior administration officials have been swept into a federal court order demanding the preservation of government records tied to a controversial Washington, D.C., golf course project, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes issued a sweeping preservation order on November 10, directing the Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of the Interior (DOI), and National Park Service (NPS) to safeguard documents, personal cellphone communications, and other records connected to the East Potomac Golf Course dispute.
Trump's Truth Social Posts Named in Court Order
The three-page order, filed in DC Preservation League et al. v. Department of Interior et al., takes effect immediately.
Among the records specifically identified are five Truth Social posts published by Trump on June 28, October 18, October 19, October 26, and October 28, 2026.
The judge ordered the government to preserve information concerning any proposed redesign or renovation of East Potomac Golf Course, including communications and documents related to planning decisions.
The order also covers government declarations previously submitted in the litigation, records concerning the closure of part of East Potomac Park, and documents involving tree management and landscape rehabilitation.
The directive does not establish that Trump or administration officials engaged in wrongdoing. Instead, it requires the government to retain potentially relevant evidence while the litigation continues.
Officials' Personal Cellphone Communications Under Scrutiny
One of the most striking provisions specifically identifies communications involving Interior Department Deputy Chief of Staff Gregory Wischer's personal cellphone.
The judge ordered the preservation of relevant communications involving Wischer, golf course designers Tom Fazio and Gavin Fazio, and individuals representing Fazio-related entities.
The directive also extends to communications between Interior Department or National Park Service personnel and representatives of the National Garden of American Heroes Foundation.
Importantly, the order covers relevant records even when they may be protected by attorney-client privilege, executive privilege, or other legal protections.
Preserving those materials does not necessarily mean they will become publicly available.
DOJ Faces Deadlines to Identify Officials
Judge Reyes also imposed strict deadlines requiring the administration to account for individuals responsible for retaining relevant records. By noon on November 12, the government must distribute the preservation order to personnel likely to possess relevant information.
By 6 p.m. on November 16, officials must file a notice identifying confirmed records custodians by name and title, along with the dates they received the order.
The filing must also identify custodians who previously received litigation hold notices or preservation directives and specify when those notices were issued and received. The government may submit that information under seal.
Preservation Order Reaches Back to 2025
The court's directive applies to relevant documents created or modified since August 1, 2025, significantly expanding the period of records that must be retained.
It also incorporates previous preservation orders and litigation holds, with the judge instructing that its requirements be interpreted broadly. The order encompasses records concerning the termination of National Links Trust's original lease in December 2025, as well as proposed seawall renovations and planning commission submissions.
With the administration facing two approaching deadlines, the preservation order creates a new chapter in the ongoing legal fight over the future of East Potomac Golf Course.