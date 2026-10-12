EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Golf Course Makeover Halted as Furious Judge Blasts Administration Over Removal of 500 Trees

President Trump's controversial golf course makeover in Washington, D.C., has been temporarily halted after hundreds of trees were removed without adequate warning, sparking an emergency courtroom confrontation, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, government workers allegedly removed 529 trees in a single day at East Potomac Golf Course, despite repeated warnings from U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes against making irreversible changes without giving the court adequate notice.

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Hundreds of Trees Destroyed in One Day

Source: MEGA East Potomac Golf Course is at the center of a legal battle over Trump's controversial redevelopment plans.

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The controversy erupted Monday, October 12, when Reyes reportedly blasted Justice Department attorneys over the sudden removal, questioning why officials failed to notify her before the massive operation began. According to courtroom reporting, Reyes declared that the government's actions had cost it "all of its credibility" and warned attorneys that "ignorance is not an excuse." The Sunday, October 11, emergency filing reveals that government officials announced their plans at 4:55 p.m. on Friday, October 9, giving opponents approximately 12 hours before crews arrived. By Saturday morning, workers had begun cutting down mature trees, including healthy oaks and maples.

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'I Told You I Wasn't Going to Deal With That'

Source: Kalli Krumpos/U.S. District Court Filing; Dave Roberts / U.S. District Court Filing Court documents allege 529 trees were removed from East Potomac Golf Course in a single day.

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Attorneys alleged that all 529 trees initially identified for removal were destroyed that day, with hundreds more subsequently targeted. The plaintiffs described the operation as unprecedented in the park's 130-year history. They also accused the administration of disguising major redevelopment work as routine maintenance to avoid federal environmental review requirements. The filing reveals Reyes had previously warned government attorneys against advancing construction before legal challenges could be addressed. During an April hearing, the judge cautioned officials against reaching a point where too much work had already been completed to reverse course. "I told you I wasn't going to deal with that," Reyes warned, according to an earlier hearing transcript quoted in the filing.

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Trump's Golf Course Controversy Deepens

Source: MEGA Interior Secretary Doug Burgum is named as a defendant in the lawsuit challenging the golf course redevelopment.

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As Radar previously reported, preservation advocates had already accused the administration of accelerating construction-related activity at East Potomac, including removing more than 60 trees and bringing heavy equipment onto the property. At the time, government lawyers maintained that the work amounted to routine maintenance and disputed claims that it was connected to a finalized redesign. The lawsuit challenges the administration's proposed transformation of East Potomac into a championship-style venue capable of hosting professional tournaments. Preservation advocates contend the redevelopment threatens the historic character of the public golf courses and surrounding parkland.

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Trump's Golf Course Plans Face Legal Battle

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Source: MEGA Preservation advocates warn Trump's proposed golf course overhaul threatens historic public parkland in Washington, D.C.