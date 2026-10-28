Donald Trump Blasts Judge Ana Reyes as 'Unconstitutional' After She Halts Tree-Cutting at His East Potomac Golf Course Makeover — as DOJ Urges Her Not to Believe Prez

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes prohibited the government from removing or damaging any trees on the Washington, D.C., course while a lawsuit challenging renovation plans proceeds.

Reyes, a Biden appointee, wrote that the case had evolved beyond its origins.

"It has become much more," she stated. "It now forces the Court to reconcile assertions by President Donald J. Trump with the sworn testimony of multiple government employees and the argument of senior Department of Justice attorneys."

"Rarely, if ever, has the United States Department of Justice urged a federal court not to believe the sitting President," Reyes wrote.

Reyes reiterated a phrase she had used earlier in the litigation: "The Court earlier stated, 'I am not the Lorax. I do not speak for the trees.' The Court still does not speak for the trees. It speaks only for the rule of law."