Donald Trump Blasts Judge Ana Reyes as 'Unconstitutional' After She Halts Tree-Cutting at His East Potomac Golf Course Makeover — as DOJ Urges Her Not to Believe Prez
Oct. 28 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
A federal court barred the Trump administration from removing additional trees at East Potomac Golf Links and required advance notice before irreversible changes to the historic public course, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ruling prompted President Donald Trump to call the order unconstitutional and vow to appeal.
Ruling to Halt Tree-Cutting
U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes prohibited the government from removing or damaging any trees on the Washington, D.C., course while a lawsuit challenging renovation plans proceeds.
Reyes, a Biden appointee, wrote that the case had evolved beyond its origins.
"It has become much more," she stated. "It now forces the Court to reconcile assertions by President Donald J. Trump with the sworn testimony of multiple government employees and the argument of senior Department of Justice attorneys."
"Rarely, if ever, has the United States Department of Justice urged a federal court not to believe the sitting President," Reyes wrote.
Reyes reiterated a phrase she had used earlier in the litigation: "The Court earlier stated, 'I am not the Lorax. I do not speak for the trees.' The Court still does not speak for the trees. It speaks only for the rule of law."
Trump's Response: 'Not Fair'
The lawsuit was brought by the D.C. Preservation League and local golfers who contend the overhaul of the century-old public course into a championship facility requires fuller environmental review.
Trump responded on Truth Social, criticizing the notice requirement and stating the administration would appeal.
"To have to give advanced notices to a judge who has no expertise in Golf, Architecture, Landscaping, Construction, or anything else having to do with building such a World Class Project, is not fair, appropriate, or Constitutional," he wrote.
Trump added that the administration would proceed with closing the course as scheduled on November 15, before adding in a separate post that work on the course would begin "IMMEDIATELY!"
Case Background
The dispute intensified earlier in October when the National Park Service cut approximately 430 trees at the course over a holiday weekend.
The government notified the court and plaintiffs at 4:55 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, and work began the next morning.
Reyes had previously required advance notice of substantive construction or the removal of more than 10 trees, after months of assurances that major work would not proceed without opportunity for review.
'You Did Your Absolute Worst'
During a lengthy emergency hearing on October 12, Reyes expressed strong frustration. She told Justice Department lawyers she was "furious" and "deeply disappointed," stating, "I trusted you all not to do precisely what you have done."
When a government attorney said the administration had done its best to provide notice, Reyes replied, "You did not do your best. You did your absolute worst."