Trump Has Given Democrats Another Reason to Impeach Him, Fox Reporter Claims — as Prez Accused of 'Modern-Day Watergate'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Charles Gasparino thinks Donald Trump's support for Jensen Huang could backfire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Huang stepped down from his CEO position at Nvidia amid allegations of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. He was then reinstated on November 23, after Trump publicly called for his return.
Jensen Huang's Return Sparks Backlash
Gasparino took to X on Monday, November 23, to share his thoughts on the matter, making it clear that he's not on board with Huang's comeback.
According to the Fox News reporter, it could even lead to Trump's impeachment.
"Call me crazy, but Trump laying the groundwork that Huang's affair was a nothing burger from a national security standpoint and he should return to Nvidia (as I reported Jensen and Co are desperately trying to do) has all the earmarks of a modern-day Watergate for this administration," he wrote.
The Watergate scandal led to President Ricard Nixon's resignation on August 9, 1974.
'The Evidence Is Pilling Up'
Gasparino went on to insist that Trump "believes it will save the market and his record on the economy because AI is what's left in its bull run."
"It's a ballsy strategy, and it might work given the powerful forces at work," Gasparino explained. "But it's worth noting that the evidence is PILING up that he's playing with fire based on what we know about Huang's management of @nvidia and what Alice Huang was doing. Plus Trump isn't that powerful any longer."
"Tech bros/Wall Street just got a big middle finger during the midterms as well," he added.
Charles Gasparino Thinks Trump Could Get Himself Impeached
Gasparino went on to argue that Democrats "are emboldened to make 'L'affaire Jensen' part of their quest to impeach Trump and score more political points, and it appears Trump is making that effort a lot easier."
He concluded by noting that AI stocks have slid for various reasons, saying, "Huang can't save it from what is at the very least a normal adjustment to valuations."
Jensen Huang 'Honored' to Be Reinstated
Shortly after Huang was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia, he released a statement, claiming to be "honored" to return.
“I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment," the 63-year-old said. "I want to thank the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and deliberation through this process."