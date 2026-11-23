Gasparino took to X on Monday, November 23, to share his thoughts on the matter, making it clear that he's not on board with Huang's comeback.

According to the Fox News reporter, it could even lead to Trump's impeachment.

"Call me crazy, but Trump laying the groundwork that Huang's affair was a nothing burger from a national security standpoint and he should return to Nvidia (as I reported Jensen and Co are desperately trying to do) has all the earmarks of a modern-day Watergate for this administration," he wrote.

The Watergate scandal led to President Ricard Nixon's resignation on August 9, 1974.