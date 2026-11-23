Last year, Freestone spoke out on why Mercury chose to share his health journey with his fans, despite there being significant stigma surrounding AIDS in the early '90s.

"There is no cure for this disease. So, if you're not aware of it, how can you protect yourself? You have to know it exists," he explained to NBC 15 News. "He was fully involved in this. He knew what was going on ... He knew what it meant for his life, and he knew what it meant for people afterwards."

Freestone noted that the Bohemian Rhapsody singer also knew it was important to go public with his diagnosis before he died.

"Afterwards, it would be like it was a dirty secret swept under the carpet," he continued. "And he knew the only way he could have any effect is if the world knew."

"I think the saddest thing for him, if he was looking, is that it's still something we have to talk about," Freestone concluded.