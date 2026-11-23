Freddie Mercury Swore He Would 'Drop Dead' When He Couldn't 'Sing Anymore' Amid Deadly Battle With AIDS
Nov. 23 2026, Published 3:21 p.m. ET
Freddie Mercury died at 45, mere hours after he publicly confirmed for the first time that he'd tested positive for HIV and had AIDS.
As the 35th anniversary of the Queen frontman's death approaches on Tuesday, November 24, RadarOnline.com revisits his health battle.
Freddie Mercury Shares His Diagnosis Before Death
On November 23, 1991, Mercury released a statement confirming that he had AIDS.
"I felt it correct to keep this information private to date in order to protect the privacy of those around me," he explained at the time. "However, the time has now come for my friends and fans around the world to know the truth, and I hope everyone will join with me, my doctors and all those worldwide in the fight against this terrible disease."
He died shortly after.
Freddie Mercury Said He'd 'Die' When He Couldn't Sing Anymore
In the time leading up to his death, Mercury was committed to continuing his music career despite his poor health.
According to the BBC documentary Freddie Mercury: Mercury: The Final Act, he called up his close friend Anita Dobson and told her, "When I can’t sing anymore, darling, then I will die."
"I will drop dead!" she recalled him saying.
Freddie Mercury Reportedly Refused Certain Medications
His personal assistant, Peter Freestone, also claimed the iconic singer went so far as to refuse medications that would have potentially affected his performances.
"The only thing he would take would be painkillers," he shared. "He slowly let go."
Shortly before he passed away, Mercury reflected on how he'd be remembered in one of his final interviews.
"I don't really think about when I'm dead or how they are going to remember me," he told the Daily Express at the time. "I don't really think about it. It's up to them. When I'm dead, who cares? I don't."
Why Freddie Mercury Chose to Announce His AIDS Battle
Last year, Freestone spoke out on why Mercury chose to share his health journey with his fans, despite there being significant stigma surrounding AIDS in the early '90s.
"There is no cure for this disease. So, if you're not aware of it, how can you protect yourself? You have to know it exists," he explained to NBC 15 News. "He was fully involved in this. He knew what was going on ... He knew what it meant for his life, and he knew what it meant for people afterwards."
Freestone noted that the Bohemian Rhapsody singer also knew it was important to go public with his diagnosis before he died.
"Afterwards, it would be like it was a dirty secret swept under the carpet," he continued. "And he knew the only way he could have any effect is if the world knew."
"I think the saddest thing for him, if he was looking, is that it's still something we have to talk about," Freestone concluded.