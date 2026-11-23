"What is one thing about Christmas at the White House that we don't know?" Leavitt was asked as she swooned. "Ahh, it's just so beautiful. There's nothing like it; it's the most special time of the year."

The New Hampshire native went on to applaud her former boss's wife, saying, "First Lady Melania Trump does such a phenomenal job. Every detail matters. All the volunteers from all over the country come to help put together the trees. It's just really special."

Leavitt also said what she would give the president if she got him as Secret Santa, revealing, "Probably Diet Coke. A pack of Diet Coke. But in the bottle, not the can. He doesn't like the canned ones."