Karoline Leavitt Brutally Dragged For Praising Melania Trump's White House Christmas Decor in New Interview: 'Didn't She Resign?
Nov. 23 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
Despite resigning as White House Press Secretary in August, Karoline Leavitt can't seem to get away from discussing her former workplace, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 29-year-old mother of two has since landed a contributor gig at Fox News, where she raved over First Lady Melania Trump's Christmas decorations.
Karoline Leavitt Quizzed About Christmastime in Trump's White House
Leavitt took part in Fox News' All-American Christmas Tree Lighting on November 20, joining her new coworkers as they welcomed President Donald Trump's wife, who helped decorate the tree at the network's New York City studio during a special edition of The Five.
Melania also revealed the theme of the White House's Christmas decorations in 2026 is "America in Bloom" and that the national Christmas Tree will arrive on Monday, November 23, at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
After Fox News Media’s All-American Christmas Tree, standing 50 feet tall with 18,000 ornaments and 340,000 lights, was lit outside the studios, Leavitt was quizzed about her memories of the White House holidays while she was still the president's speaker.
Karoline Leavitt Praises Melania Trump's 'Phenomenal Job' at White House Christmas Decor
"What is one thing about Christmas at the White House that we don't know?" Leavitt was asked as she swooned. "Ahh, it's just so beautiful. There's nothing like it; it's the most special time of the year."
The New Hampshire native went on to applaud her former boss's wife, saying, "First Lady Melania Trump does such a phenomenal job. Every detail matters. All the volunteers from all over the country come to help put together the trees. It's just really special."
Leavitt also said what she would give the president if she got him as Secret Santa, revealing, "Probably Diet Coke. A pack of Diet Coke. But in the bottle, not the can. He doesn't like the canned ones."
'So Much for That Family Time'
Leavitt's appearance, however, led to criticism, as social media users pointed out that she left her job to spend more time with her two young kids.
"Didn't Karoline resign? So much for that family time," one person scoffed.
"I'm glad she’s spending more time with her kids," a second quipped.
A third user added, "Nobody cares what she thinks," about Leavitt, while a fourth asked, "Why is Leavitt still there and being annoying?"
Karoline Leavitt's 'Bittersweet Decision' to Leave the White House
Leavit gave birth to her second child, daughter Viviana, on May 1. She and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, also have a two-year-old son, Niko.
Despite returning from maternity leave to her high-profile post at the White House briefing room podium on July 16, she submitted her resignation on August 12.
"The truth is, since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary – and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life," Leavitt wrote at the time.