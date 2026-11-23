Marco Rubio 'Sold Himself to Get That Job': Chris Christie Calls Out State Sec. and Claims He's 'Completely Changed' Under Trump
Nov. 23 2026, Published 2:35 p.m. ET
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie accused Secretary of State Marco Rubio of abandoning his political principles during his stint in President Donald Trump’s administration, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a recent interview, Christie admitted he was "disappointed" in Rubio and claimed that he'd "sold himself" to get the job.
'This Is Not The Marco Rubio I Know'
"From an issue and philosophical perspective, this is not the Marco Rubio I know, and it’s not the Marco Rubio who presented himself to the people of Florida and to the American people over the course of his whole career,” he told POLITICO’s Dasha Burns during an interview on The Conversation released on November 20.
“He has completely changed points of view and the way he expresses them publicly to comport with the president,” Christie added.
Rubio Must Take Responsibility for Administration Policies
The former governor said Rubio must accept responsibility for the administration’s policies because he remains one of its most senior officials.
“He has to own the war in Iran. He has to own what’s happening around the world with tariffs. He has to own our relationship with Canada,” Christie said. “He is the secretary of state.”
Christie added that if Rubio found the president’s actions unacceptable, he should have resigned rather than chosen to remain in the administration.
Christie Says Rubio 'Gave Away the Essence of Who He Is'
Despite his criticism, Christie said he likes Rubio personally and acknowledged that the politician has matured since their rivalry during the 2016 Republican presidential primary.
Burns revisited their widely remembered confrontation during an ABC News debate in Manchester, New Hampshire, on February 6, 2016. Christie had attacked Rubio for relying on rehearsed talking points after the senator repeatedly returned to his criticism of then-President Barack Obama.
“You see everybody, I want the people at home to think about this. That’s what Washington D.C. does. The drive-by shot at the beginning with incorrect and incomplete information and then the memorized 25 second speech that is exactly what his advisers gave,” Christie said at the time.
Contrast With Rubio’s Public Role
Christie had known Trump since the early 2000s. Despite their political rivalry during the 2016 Republican primary, the former New Jersey governor endorsed Trump after suspending his own presidential campaign and joined his presidential transition team.
Christie would later endorse Trump again in 2020, supporting his reelection bid.
However, their relationship fractured after the POTUS refused to accept his 2020 election defeat to President Joe Biden. Christie became increasingly critical of Trump, particularly over his efforts to challenge the election results and his conduct surrounding the January 6 Capitol attack.