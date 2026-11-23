In a recent interview, Christie admitted he was "disappointed" in Rubio and claimed that he'd "sold himself" to get the job.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie accused Secretary of State Marco Rubio of abandoning his political principles during his stint in President Donald Trump’s administration, RadarOnline.com can report.

Chris Christie argued Rubio altered his political positions and the way he expresses them.

“He has completely changed points of view and the way he expresses them publicly to comport with the president,” Christie added.

"From an issue and philosophical perspective, this is not the Marco Rubio I know, and it’s not the Marco Rubio who presented himself to the people of Florida and to the American people over the course of his whole career,” he told POLITICO’s Dasha Burns during an interview on The Conversation released on November 20.

Christie said Rubio must own the war in Iran,' tariffs and the relationship with Canada.

The former governor said Rubio must accept responsibility for the administration’s policies because he remains one of its most senior officials.

“He has to own the war in Iran. He has to own what’s happening around the world with tariffs. He has to own our relationship with Canada,” Christie said. “He is the secretary of state.”

Christie added that if Rubio found the president’s actions unacceptable, he should have resigned rather than chosen to remain in the administration.