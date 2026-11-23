EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Embroiled in New Feud With Sir Rod Stewart
Nov. 23 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Sir Rod Stewart could face the wrath of Donald Trump after his wife, Penny Lancaster, revealed she persuaded the rock legend to end his friendship with the US president over his "sickening" treatment of women.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, 81-year-old singer Stewart once enjoyed a close relationship with Trump, 80, when they were neighbors in Palm Beach, Florida, attending parties and supporting local charity events.
But Lancaster, 55, who has been married to Stewart for 19 years, has now revealed she urged her husband to distance himself from Trump following the emergence of a controversial recording in 2016.
She said: "It was his rhetoric – basically, you can treat women how you want if you're in a powerful position."
Lancaster added: "It's sickening, appalling. So I was like, 'I can't go anywhere near him.' Rod was like, 'But what about the charity event he does for the local police?' I said, 'We can send a cheque.'"
Fears Trump Backlash Could Threaten US Tours
A source familiar with the situation told us Lancaster's intervention has reignited tensions between the president and the veteran musician, potentially putting Stewart's future US performances at risk.
The insider said: "Penny has made her feelings about Trump crystal clear, and he isn't someone who takes criticism lightly. Her remarks have got Rod embroiled in a fresh feud with Trump and there's now a real concern her remarks could provoke a furious backlash, with Trump potentially looking for ways to stop Rod performing in America."
Our source added: "Rod has enjoyed enormous success in the States, but Penny's comments have brought their falling-out back into the spotlight. Nobody knows how Trump might react, and there are fears he could try to ban Rod from gigging in the US."
2016 Tape Ended Decades-Long Palm Beach Friendship
The dispute stems from a recording made in 2005 and published by The Washington Post in 2016, in which Trump discussed pursuing women with former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush, 55.
Trump said: "You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful – I just start kissing them."
He also declared: "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p----. You can do anything."
Trump subsequently dismissed the recording, saying: "This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago."
Stewart publicly distanced himself from his former friend in a 2025 interview with Radio Times magazine.
He said: "I'm not a great fan of Trump. I knew him very, very well. I used to go to his house."
The singer added: "Since he became president, he became another guy. Somebody I didn't know."
Singer's 'Ratbag' Jab and Trump's Press Clashes
In May 2026, Stewart also praised King Charles, 78, for putting "that little ratbag in his place" during a state visit to the US.
Trump has faced further criticism over his treatment of female journalists, including Bloomberg correspondent Catherine Lucey, whom he called "quiet piggy" aboard Air Force One.
In February 2026, he also targeted CNN journalist Kaitlan Collins, questioning her demeanor during an Oval Office exchange.