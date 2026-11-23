The dispute stems from a recording made in 2005 and published by The Washington Post in 2016, in which Trump discussed pursuing women with former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush, 55.

Trump said: "You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful – I just start kissing them."

He also declared: "When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p----. You can do anything."

Trump subsequently dismissed the recording, saying: "This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago."

Stewart publicly distanced himself from his former friend in a 2025 interview with Radio Times magazine.

He said: "I'm not a great fan of Trump. I knew him very, very well. I used to go to his house."

The singer added: "Since he became president, he became another guy. Somebody I didn't know."