Joe Rogan Sounds Alarm Over Major 'Worldwide' Tech Outages — as Controversial Podcaster Warns 'They're Not Totally in Control'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Major outages around the U.S. and abroad were at the top of Joe Rogan's mind on a recent episode of his popular podcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 59-year-old delved into the alarming situation with guest Bob Gymlan, a YouTube essayist known for exploring bizarre mysteries, Bigfoot encounters, cryptozoology and unexplained historical phenomena.
'There's Something Going on, Right?'
"There's something going on, right? There's something going on. The f------ airlines go down. Microsoft goes down. Refrigerators are being turned on and off. Banks are inaccessible. And find this out: Were they, in fact, actually putting riot fencing outside the Capitol, or am I being duped?" Rogan asked Gymlan.
"It's hard to know these days. It really is," the UFC commentator noted in an ominous tone, as Gymlan pointed out that the NSA has also experienced problems.
"Well, if they can get hacked, we've got a real issue, don't we? They are the people that are supposed to be doing the hacking. If they're getting hacked, that's a f-------issue," Rogan worried.
It hasn't been publicly confirmed whether the NSA outage was related to a cyberattack. The agency claimed it was a "temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance" in a statement.
Joe Rogan Compares AI to 'Jurassic Park'
Rogan likened the sudden growth of AI to the 1993 film Jurassic Park, where scientists genetically engineered dinosaurs back from extinction without realizing the life forms they were unleashing.
"Like we're about to give birth to a digital life form. It's basically like rattling at the crib right now. If this were Jurassic Park, it would be like cracking the egg, right? It would be like poking its head through the egg. Yep. It's coming," he observed. "I'm not nervous. I'm nervous, but I'm not scared. You know what I'm saying?"
"I'm like, 'This is f------- crazy.' But I'm not like, 'We're never getting through this. This is f-----. I gotta get my kids and go to the mountains and hide out.' I'm not like that," the stand-up comedian said.
'Something Is Happening That They're Not Totally In Control Of'
Rogan said he's taking a calmer approach to the outages and the possibility that AI could be involved, but wanted to delve into the subject more with Gymlan.
"I'm like, 'We're going to be okay.' It's like many, many, many things that have happened all throughout history that freak people out, but eventually we pop through it on the other end," he noted.
"I mean, there's so much evidence that something is happening that they're not totally in control of," he continued. "And it seems to have something – this is one of the reasons I wanted to talk to you.
Microsoft Outages, FAA Ground Stoppages Explained
A string of major tech meltdowns has sparked fears of a massive cyberattack or AI involvement, starting with a massive Microsoft outage on November 12. The following day, the FAA made the extraordinary move of grounding flights across the U.S. due to telecommunications and communications outages.
Microsoft later blamed the massive outage on an internal software bug that triggered a surge in network traffic and overwhelmed its servers, reducing their capacity.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed the FAA's nationwide ground stop on a technical glitch involving a faulty router installation, rather than a cyberattack.
Banking outages have largely been blamed on internal technical problems, including software glitches, rather than coordinated cyberattacks.