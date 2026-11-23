"There's something going on, right? There's something going on. The f------ airlines go down. Microsoft goes down. Refrigerators are being turned on and off. Banks are inaccessible. And find this out: Were they, in fact, actually putting riot fencing outside the Capitol, or am I being duped?" Rogan asked Gymlan.

"It's hard to know these days. It really is," the UFC commentator noted in an ominous tone, as Gymlan pointed out that the NSA has also experienced problems.

"Well, if they can get hacked, we've got a real issue, don't we? They are the people that are supposed to be doing the hacking. If they're getting hacked, that's a f-------issue," Rogan worried.

It hasn't been publicly confirmed whether the NSA outage was related to a cyberattack. The agency claimed it was a "temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance" in a statement.