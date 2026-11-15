CNN's Dana Bash Puts Sean Duffy on the Spot Over Trump's Silence as Nationwide Flight Chaos Leaves Travelers Stranded: 'Didn't Americans Deserve to Hear From the President?'

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy defended President Donald Trump's response to Friday's nationwide FAA ground stop after CNN anchor Dana Bash questioned why the president waited more than a day to address the disruption publicly.

During Sunday's appearance on CNN's State of the Union, Bash confronted Duffy over Trump's silence as thousands of flights were canceled and travelers faced uncertainty about when they could reach their destinations.

"The president just made his first real public comments about this on social media this morning," Bash said. "Didn't Americans deserve to hear from him while this was going on?"

Duffy maintained that Trump had been closely involved throughout the crisis, claiming the president was regularly briefed and had directed officials to coordinate their response across multiple government agencies.