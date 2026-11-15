EXCLUSIVE: Beckham Family 'Praying for Brooklyn Christmas Reunion'
Nov. 15 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
David and Victoria Beckham are said to be hoping for an emotional Christmas reunion with their estranged son Brooklyn after the former Spice Girl took steps to transfer ownership of his name trademark, potentially removing a major source of tension within the family.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Victoria, 52, has completed paperwork allowing Brooklyn, 27, and his younger brothers Romeo, 24, and Cruz, 21, to assume ownership of their individual trademarks when existing registrations expire in December.
Beckham Family Transfers Brooklyn's Name Trademark
The development follows months of bitter family tensions after Brooklyn accused his parents of attempting to pressure him into surrendering commercial rights to his name before his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, 31.
A source familiar with the arrangements said David, 51, and Victoria originally registered their children's names to safeguard their commercial interests while they were growing up.
The insider added: "The trademarks were established when the children were much younger and their parents were responsible for protecting their interests. The circumstances are completely different now because the boys are adults building independent careers. Victoria has made sure the necessary arrangements are in place for them to take control themselves, rather than leaving anything unresolved."
Victoria Hopes to Ease Brooklyn Family Tensions
The source added: "Brooklyn has been very public about his unhappiness, particularly concerning the business arrangements surrounding his name. This is an opportunity to remove one of the issues that has contributed to the tensions. Nobody is suggesting that paperwork alone can repair the relationship, but there is still enormous hope within the family that Christmas might provide an opportunity for everyone to reconnect."
The transfer represents a significant development following Brooklyn's extraordinary public statement in January, when he accused his parents of prioritizing commercial interests over their relationship.
He claimed: "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because when the terms of the deal would be initiated."
Brooklyn added: "My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."
Trademark Dispute and Beckham Business Dealings
Documents filed with the UK's Intellectual Property Office revealed Victoria registered the trademark covering Brooklyn's name in December 2016.
The registration covered numerous commercial categories, including cosmetics, clothing, footwear, toys, television programs and music.
However, sources close to the Beckhams have previously disputed Brooklyn's interpretation of the arrangements, maintaining the agreements were designed to protect the children's individual commercial rights.
The dispute was linked to David's business dealings with Authentic Brands Group, which acquired a majority stake in his brand management company, DB Ventures, for approximately $269million in 2022.
An industry insider previously insisted the proposed agreement would have protected Brooklyn from restrictions arising from his parents' existing commercial partnerships.
Brooklyn ultimately declined to sign.
The family has maintained an extensive portfolio of trademarks for decades, with David registering his name in 2000 and Victoria following in 2002 as she pursued her solo music career.
David and Victoria Beckham's Combined Fortune
The Beckhams' combined fortune is estimated at approximately $673million, while Brooklyn's billionaire father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, 84, is thought to be worth around $1.6billion.
David has built a vast business empire since retiring from professional soccer in 2013.
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has amassed wealth through lucrative sponsorships, fashion partnerships, property investments and commercial ventures.
His longstanding endorsement deals include Adidas, while his ownership stake in Inter Miami CF has further strengthened his financial position.
Together with wife Victoria, 52, the former England captain commands a family fortune estimated at $673million, reflecting decades of commercial success.