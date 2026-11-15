EXCLUSIVE: Beckham Family 'Praying for Brooklyn Christmas Reunion'

RadarOnline.com can reveal Victoria, 52, has completed paperwork allowing Brooklyn , 27, and his younger brothers Romeo, 24, and Cruz, 21, to assume ownership of their individual trademarks when existing registrations expire in December.

David and Victoria Beckham are said to be hoping for an emotional Christmas reunion with their estranged son Brooklyn after the former Spice Girl took steps to transfer ownership of his name trademark, potentially removing a major source of tension within the family.

The insider added: "The trademarks were established when the children were much younger and their parents were responsible for protecting their interests. The circumstances are completely different now because the boys are adults building independent careers. Victoria has made sure the necessary arrangements are in place for them to take control themselves, rather than leaving anything unresolved."

A source familiar with the arrangements said David, 51, and Victoria originally registered their children's names to safeguard their commercial interests while they were growing up.

The development follows months of bitter family tensions after Brooklyn accused his parents of attempting to pressure him into surrendering commercial rights to his name before his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz , 31.

The source added: "Brooklyn has been very public about his unhappiness, particularly concerning the business arrangements surrounding his name. This is an opportunity to remove one of the issues that has contributed to the tensions. Nobody is suggesting that paperwork alone can repair the relationship, but there is still enormous hope within the family that Christmas might provide an opportunity for everyone to reconnect."

The transfer represents a significant development following Brooklyn's extraordinary public statement in January, when he accused his parents of prioritizing commercial interests over their relationship.

He claimed: "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because when the terms of the deal would be initiated."

Brooklyn added: "My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."