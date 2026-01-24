Your tip
How One Huge Legal Move From Victoria Beckham Could 'Totally Destroy' Her Estranged Son Brooklyn's Finances

Split photos of Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

A major legal move by Victoria Beckham could devastate Brooklyn’s finances.

Jan. 23 2026, Published 7:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline.com can reveal a single legal decision could now totally destroy the finances of David and Victoria Beckham's estranged son Brooklyn – as his mother controls the trademark to his name.

Former Spice Girl Victoria, 51, quietly registered the trademark "Brooklyn Beckham" in December 2016, when her eldest son was still a minor.

Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram Takedown

Split photos of Victoria, Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Victoria Beckham registered the Brooklyn Beckham trademark years ago.

Brooklyn Beckham, now 26, reignited his long-running family feud this week by accusing his parents, David Beckham, 50, and Victoria, during a six-part Instagram takedown of his family, of attempting to pressure him into signing away rights to his name ahead of his April 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, 31, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Legal experts now tell us the trademark gives Victoria significant power over Brooklyn's ability to earn independently.

In an 821-word Instagram statement published on Monday, January 19, Brooklyn moaned: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

He alleged before his wedding his parents "repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name," adding his refusal to agree "affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

Battle for the Brooklyn Beckham Trademark

Split photos of Victoria, David and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Legal experts warned the trademark could limit Brooklyn’s income.

Intellectual property records show the trademark covers an extensive list of goods and services, including clothing, footwear, cosmetics, books, toys, balloons, and ticketed events.

The registration is due to expire in December 2026, meaning Victoria must either renew it or relinquish control.

A source familiar with the situation said the move puts Brooklyn in an "incredibly vulnerable" financial position, and warned it could "totally destroy his earning potential" if control is not transferred.

One expert in intellectual property law said the fallout could be severe.

They explained: "If Victoria remains the legal owner of the name, Brooklyn cannot freely commercialize his own identity. In a typical endorsement or sponsorship deal, an individual grants limited permission for their name to be used in connection with a product.

"In this case, however, any company wanting to use the 'Brooklyn Beckham' name would have to deal with the trademark holder first, meaning Victoria would have the final say and could ultimately be the one paid."

Legal Experts Warn of Untested Ground in Name Ownership

Split photos of Victoria, David, Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn accused his parents of pressuring him before his wedding.

The expert added Brooklyn could challenge the registration on grounds of bad faith or restraint of trade.

They added: "The most destructive outcome would be a legal and courtroom fight that turns on whether 'Brooklyn Beckham' belongs to him as a person or exists primarily as a commercial asset built by his parents. It may sound ridiculous to have to prove ownership of your own name, but because that name is inseparable from a global brand, the law does not make the answer clear-cut."

A director of intellectual property, trademarks and designs at a top law firm also told us such a case would be highly unusual.

They said: "It is extremely uncommon for a parent to retain ownership of a trademark tied to an adult child's personal name. If this were ever tested formally, it would push into largely untested legal ground, with very little precedent to guide how it should be resolved."

Brand Protection vs. Personal Autonomy

Photo of Victoria, Brooklyn, Nicola and Cruz Beckham
Source: MEGA

Lawyers said Victoria will hold final say over deals using his name.

The expert added Brooklyn could argue non-use if the trademark has not been actively exploited across all registered categories.

A source close to the Beckhams said Victoria believes the name's commercial value exists only because of the global brand she and David built.

"Victoria sees the trademark as safeguarding years of effort spent building the Beckham brand with David," the insider added.

"Brooklyn, however, experiences it very differently – to him it represents another mechanism of control over his life and livelihood, rather than a neutral business protection."

Brooklyn is due to appear at a food industry event in Miami next month to promote his hot sauce venture.

Without control of his name, experts say even basic sponsorship agreements like this could require his mother's consent, which would escalate a now-very-public family feud into a potentially even more brutal legal confrontation.

