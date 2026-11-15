Kentucky Mom Says Officer Told Her ‘You Should Be in Handcuffs Right Now Over $38,’ Then Walmart Bans Her for an Entire Year
Nov. 15 2026, Published 2:38 p.m. ET
A Kentucky mother says she has been banned from Walmart for 12 months following a self-checkout dispute over approximately $38 worth of eyelashes, despite claiming that surveillance footage showed her attempting to scan the items.
Morgan, who uses the TikTok handle @morgyped, described the August 7 incident in a video that has received more than 229,000 views.
She said what began as a shopping trip for wedding supplies ended with a confrontation with store employees, police involvement, and a yearlong ban.
Walmart has not publicly addressed Morgan's specific allegations.
A Shopping Trip Turns Into a Self-Checkout Dispute
Morgan said she visited a Walmart in Glasgow, Kentucky, to purchase eyelashes for a wedding she was working the following day. She had her children with her and bought three packs as part of a shopping trip totaling approximately $100.
According to her account, she became distracted by her children and the shoppers waiting behind her while using the self-checkout machines.
One of the eyelash packs had a security tag, which prompted her to seek assistance from a cashier.
"I go to self-checkout. I scan. One of the lashes has a security tag on it, right? I scan it," she recalled in her TikTok video.
Morgan said the machine stopped registering the transaction, but she did not realize what had happened. She claimed she continued scanning her other purchases after an employee removed the security tag and helped her with the item.
"I didn't notice that the screen paused. I'm not a d--n cashier," she said.
She maintained that she believed she had completed the purchase and paid for everything before heading toward the exit.
Morgan Says Store Employee Questioned Her About Unpaid Items
Morgan claimed a plainclothes store associate stopped her before she could leave.
According to her account, he asked whether there was anything in her cart she had not paid for. She said she immediately produced her receipt and asked what was missing.
The employee allegedly asked her to accompany him to a separate room, where a receipt check revealed that the three packs of eyelashes, worth approximately $38, had not registered as purchased.
Morgan maintained that she had attempted to scan the items and had no idea the machine had failed to record them.
Police Were Called as Morgan Was Told She Should Be in Handcuffs
The situation escalated when police were reportedly called to the store. Morgan claimed she repeatedly heard that she should have been arrested over the unpaid merchandise.
"You should be in handcuffs right now over $38," she recalled being told.
She said she was subsequently given paperwork notifying her that she was prohibited from entering Walmart for one year.
Morgan acknowledged that she became upset, yelled and cursed during the confrontation. She later returned to the store to apologize for her behavior, explaining that she had been confused by the accusation and was particularly uncomfortable with being approached by someone dressed in regular clothes.
However, she claimed the associate remained confrontational during her return visit and repeated the comment about handcuffs.
Walmart Refuses to Reverse the 12-Month Ban
Morgan said she later contacted Walmart to challenge the decision, explaining that she relied on the retailer for shopping related to her work.
She claimed the person reviewing her complaint acknowledged watching surveillance footage that showed her attempting to scan the eyelashes. However, according to Morgan, that did not change the outcome.
"I reviewed the whole case, and at this time, the ban stands. My associate did everything he was supposed to do," she recalled being told.
Morgan said the response left her frustrated because she believed the footage supported her explanation of what happened at self-checkout.
Despite her efforts to appeal, she maintained that Walmart's 12-month ban remains in place.