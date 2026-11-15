Woman Meets Wealthy Stranger at Walmart but Says 'Something Was Kind of Throwing Me Off,' Then She Checks the Address He Sent for Their Date
Nov. 15 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET
A conversation with a stranger at Walmart initially seemed promising for TikTok creator Kay Michellee. However, she says the man's claims about his wealth and business began raising questions before an unusual address he sent her for their planned date prompted her to cancel.
Michellee shared the experience in a series of TikTok videos under the handle @darealkaymichellee, describing how a chance encounter developed into an increasingly uncomfortable situation.
According to her account, the man spoke about his business, expensive cars, and plans to purchase land for a children's dirt bike project.
But when she looked into his company and later searched the address he provided, she says several details did not sit right with her.
Kay Michellee Meets a Man at Walmart Who Claims to Own a Business
Michellee said the man was in his late 40s when they first crossed paths at Walmart. She described their initial conversation as "real good," explaining that they continued communicating over the phone afterward.
During their conversations, he allegedly told her about a company that gave local children opportunities to learn about dirt bikes and stay active.
He also discussed his cars and a large house, claiming he wanted to purchase additional land to expand the project. According to Michellee, his plans included creating wooded trails where children could ride dirt bikes.
She further claimed that the man eventually introduced her to someone he described as his business partner. The two allegedly told her they had checked out her YouTube channel and were considering bringing her into their company.
Michellee questioned the suggestion, saying she had never expressed interest in working for them.
'Something Was Kind of Throwing Me Off'
Michellee said her suspicions grew after she visited the company's website to learn more about the business.
"I looked on the website, and I don't know, something was kind of throwing me off," she recalled in one of her videos.
She claimed she could not find the man's name or photograph anywhere on the website, despite his alleged assertion that he owned the company.
The creator also described feeling uncomfortable with his repeated requests for her to visit the land he supposedly wanted to purchase.
According to Michellee, she suggested that he send photographs instead because she was not comfortable visiting the location. However, she claimed he continued encouraging her to see it in person.
The Address Makes Her Cancel Their Planned Date
The situation grew more concerning when the pair arranged a date.
Michellee said the man sent her an address beforehand and asked her to meet him there first. Rather than immediately agreeing, she decided to investigate the location using Google Maps.
She claimed the property's image appeared blurred, prompting her to question why the address looked that way.
"So why, when I look up this address, the picture was smeared on Google Maps?" she asked.
Michellee said she decided against going on the date after seeing the image. However, her curiosity about the location led her to drive past the property herself.
What Kay Michellee Says She Saw at the Property
According to Michellee, the location looked nothing like the promised land the man had described.
She claimed there was an abandoned-looking house with a broken-down vehicle parked beside it. Parts of the property appeared boarded up, while a wooded area sat behind the house. She also described a large ditch running through the land.
Michellee said she drove around the area again and noticed movement inside the vehicle.
She claimed a man eventually emerged from the car and walked into the house. However, she did not establish whether that individual was the person she had originally met at Walmart.
Michellee has not provided evidence linking the man to the business or to ownership of the property. She also has not established why he wanted her to meet at that particular address.
The creator concluded her story by encouraging women to trust their instincts when an encounter makes them uncomfortable.