Woman Meets Wealthy Stranger at Walmart but Says 'Something Was Kind of Throwing Me Off,' Then She Checks the Address He Sent for Their Date

A conversation with a stranger at Walmart initially seemed promising for TikTok creator Kay Michellee. However, she says the man's claims about his wealth and business began raising questions before an unusual address he sent her for their planned date prompted her to cancel. Michellee shared the experience in a series of TikTok videos under the handle @darealkaymichellee, describing how a chance encounter developed into an increasingly uncomfortable situation. According to her account, the man spoke about his business, expensive cars, and plans to purchase land for a children's dirt bike project. But when she looked into his company and later searched the address he provided, she says several details did not sit right with her.

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Kay Michellee Meets a Man at Walmart Who Claims to Own a Business

Source: MEGA Kay Michellee said that the conversation at Walmart was good and they continued talking on phone

Michellee said the man was in his late 40s when they first crossed paths at Walmart. She described their initial conversation as "real good," explaining that they continued communicating over the phone afterward. During their conversations, he allegedly told her about a company that gave local children opportunities to learn about dirt bikes and stay active. He also discussed his cars and a large house, claiming he wanted to purchase additional land to expand the project. According to Michellee, his plans included creating wooded trails where children could ride dirt bikes. She further claimed that the man eventually introduced her to someone he described as his business partner. The two allegedly told her they had checked out her YouTube channel and were considering bringing her into their company. Michellee questioned the suggestion, saying she had never expressed interest in working for them.

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'Something Was Kind of Throwing Me Off'

Source: @darealkaymichellee/TikTok Kay Michellee said that she could not find the name or face of the man on the site

Michellee said her suspicions grew after she visited the company's website to learn more about the business. "I looked on the website, and I don't know, something was kind of throwing me off," she recalled in one of her videos. She claimed she could not find the man's name or photograph anywhere on the website, despite his alleged assertion that he owned the company. The creator also described feeling uncomfortable with his repeated requests for her to visit the land he supposedly wanted to purchase. According to Michellee, she suggested that he send photographs instead because she was not comfortable visiting the location. However, she claimed he continued encouraging her to see it in person.

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The Address Makes Her Cancel Their Planned Date

Source: Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash Kay Michellee received an address from the man after they planned a date

The situation grew more concerning when the pair arranged a date. Michellee said the man sent her an address beforehand and asked her to meet him there first. Rather than immediately agreeing, she decided to investigate the location using Google Maps. She claimed the property's image appeared blurred, prompting her to question why the address looked that way. "So why, when I look up this address, the picture was smeared on Google Maps?" she asked. Michellee said she decided against going on the date after seeing the image. However, her curiosity about the location led her to drive past the property herself.

What Kay Michellee Says She Saw at the Property

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Source: @darealkaymichellee/TikTok Kay Michellee said that the man she met sent her an address for their date