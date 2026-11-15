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Home > News > Eric Trump

Eric Trump Insists Donald Is 'Winning' the Crypto Race After CNN's Kaitlan Collins Questions Family Business

split image of Donald Trump and Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump defended his family's cryptocurrency business during an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

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Nov. 15 2026, Updated 2:02 p.m. ET

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Eric Trump defended his family's cryptocurrency ventures after CNN's Kaitlan Collins questioned how the business interests of the Trump family could be separated from Donald Trump's responsibilities as president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

His comments come amid scrutiny of financial disclosures were released, which revealed the president earned more than $1.4billion during his first year back in the White House.

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Eric Trump Defends Family's Crypto Empire

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image of Eric Trump insisted Donald Trump was 'winning' the cryptocurrency race.
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump insisted Donald Trump was 'winning' the cryptocurrency race.

During an interview with Kaitlan, the CNN anchor asked Eric how he distinguished his father's presidential duties from the family's business activities.

"I stay the h--- out of Washington, D.C...We found crypto because we were debanked... Everybody wants the U.S. dollar... People are gravitating toward the American system, and I think that's a beautiful thing for our country," Eric said.

He also credited his father with taking the lead in the industry, declaring: "My father's winning the [crypto] race, and he's winning it for America."

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Source: @DRCHARLIEWARDQ/X

Eric Trump spoke on CNN on November 14.

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Donald Trump's 'Shameful' $1.4Billion Crypto Earnings

image of Donald Trump reportedly earned more than $1.4billion during his first year back in the White House.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly earned more than $1.4billion during his first year back in the White House.

The exchange comes after Donald's financial interests face renewed scrutiny following the release of a 927-page disclosure by the US Office of Government Ethics.

The filing detailed more than $1.4billion in earnings during his first year back in office, with cryptocurrency accounting for a significant portion.

Donald reportedly received more than $580million from crypto-related activities, including approximately $515million from token sales connected to World Liberty Financial LLC, which is partly managed by Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

The president also collected roughly $65million through equity sales associated with the company and another $635million from sales of his $TRUMP meme coin.

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MAGA Insiders Raise Concerns Over Donald Trump's Wealth

image of One MAGA insider called Donald Trump's crypto cash 'shameful.'
Source: MEGA

One MAGA insider called Donald Trump's crypto cash 'shameful.'

The financial figures have reportedly caused discomfort among some members of Donald's own political base.

A longtime Republican activist familiar with grassroots sentiment told Radar: "People backed Trump because they believed he would fight for them and were hoodwinked into thinking he cared about the working classes who brought him into power. Seeing billions tied to crypto makes some loyal supporters uncomfortable and most of them have no idea what crypto is, let alone have the resources to invest in it. They feel this isn't public service anymore."

Another MAGA insider added: "Many voters won't begrudge Trump's success, but these numbers are staggering. Critics inside the MAGA movement are calling it shameful and asking whether the presidency is becoming Trump's personal cash machine."

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Melania Trump Also Reports Millions

image of Melania Trump reported $10.7million in net proceeds from a licensing agreement connected to her documentary, Melania.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump reported $10.7million in net proceeds from a licensing agreement connected to her documentary, Melania.

The filing also revealed substantial earnings for First Lady Melania Trump, 56, including $10.7million in net proceeds from a licensing agreement connected to her documentary, Melania.

She additionally reported more than $500,000 from a publishing deal and over $6million through NFT and collectible licensing arrangements.

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