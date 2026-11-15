Eric Trump Insists Donald Is 'Winning' the Crypto Race After CNN's Kaitlan Collins Questions Family Business

His comments come amid scrutiny of financial disclosures were released, which revealed the president earned more than $1.4billion during his first year back in the White House.

Eric Trump defended his family's cryptocurrency ventures after CNN 's Kaitlan Collins questioned how the business interests of the Trump family could be separated from Donald Trump 's responsibilities as president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During an interview with Kaitlan, the CNN anchor asked Eric how he distinguished his father's presidential duties from the family's business activities.

"I stay the h--- out of Washington, D.C...We found crypto because we were debanked... Everybody wants the U.S. dollar... People are gravitating toward the American system, and I think that's a beautiful thing for our country," Eric said.

He also credited his father with taking the lead in the industry, declaring: "My father's winning the [crypto] race, and he's winning it for America."