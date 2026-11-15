Eric Trump Insists Donald Is 'Winning' the Crypto Race After CNN's Kaitlan Collins Questions Family Business
Nov. 15 2026, Updated 2:02 p.m. ET
Eric Trump defended his family's cryptocurrency ventures after CNN's Kaitlan Collins questioned how the business interests of the Trump family could be separated from Donald Trump's responsibilities as president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
His comments come amid scrutiny of financial disclosures were released, which revealed the president earned more than $1.4billion during his first year back in the White House.
Eric Trump Defends Family's Crypto Empire
During an interview with Kaitlan, the CNN anchor asked Eric how he distinguished his father's presidential duties from the family's business activities.
"I stay the h--- out of Washington, D.C...We found crypto because we were debanked... Everybody wants the U.S. dollar... People are gravitating toward the American system, and I think that's a beautiful thing for our country," Eric said.
He also credited his father with taking the lead in the industry, declaring: "My father's winning the [crypto] race, and he's winning it for America."
Donald Trump's 'Shameful' $1.4Billion Crypto Earnings
The exchange comes after Donald's financial interests face renewed scrutiny following the release of a 927-page disclosure by the US Office of Government Ethics.
The filing detailed more than $1.4billion in earnings during his first year back in office, with cryptocurrency accounting for a significant portion.
Donald reportedly received more than $580million from crypto-related activities, including approximately $515million from token sales connected to World Liberty Financial LLC, which is partly managed by Eric and Donald Trump Jr.
The president also collected roughly $65million through equity sales associated with the company and another $635million from sales of his $TRUMP meme coin.
MAGA Insiders Raise Concerns Over Donald Trump's Wealth
The financial figures have reportedly caused discomfort among some members of Donald's own political base.
A longtime Republican activist familiar with grassroots sentiment told Radar: "People backed Trump because they believed he would fight for them and were hoodwinked into thinking he cared about the working classes who brought him into power. Seeing billions tied to crypto makes some loyal supporters uncomfortable and most of them have no idea what crypto is, let alone have the resources to invest in it. They feel this isn't public service anymore."
Another MAGA insider added: "Many voters won't begrudge Trump's success, but these numbers are staggering. Critics inside the MAGA movement are calling it shameful and asking whether the presidency is becoming Trump's personal cash machine."
Melania Trump Also Reports Millions
The filing also revealed substantial earnings for First Lady Melania Trump, 56, including $10.7million in net proceeds from a licensing agreement connected to her documentary, Melania.
She additionally reported more than $500,000 from a publishing deal and over $6million through NFT and collectible licensing arrangements.