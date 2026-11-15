EXCLUSIVE: Dustin Hoffman 'Ripped Off' After Star Role in 'The Graduate'
Nov. 15 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Dustin Hoffman has revealed how he was left feeling financially shortchanged by his breakthrough role in The Graduate, claiming he earned just $3,000 from the Hollywood classic despite becoming one of the world's most recognizable actors almost overnight.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 89-year-old Oscar-winning star has disclosed the extraordinary disparity between his newfound fame and personal finances in his memoir, Look At Me.
Broke & Famous: The Reality Behind 'The Graduate'
Hoffman, who played Benjamin Braddock in the acclaimed 1967 film, said he was forced to claim unemployment benefits after his modest earnings disappeared, even as the movie transformed his career and established him as a leading Hollywood talent.
Writing about the experience, Hoffman recalled how the financial realities of working on the production were considerably less glamorous than audiences might have imagined.
He wrote: "I only took home $3,000 from The Graduate, after I paid all my expenses, believe it or not. (I had to pay my own way to L.A. for the shoot.)"
Hoffman added: "When that money ran out, I went on unemployment."
Embarrassing Photo Ended Unemployment Claims
The contrast between his celebrity status and financial circumstances became increasingly uncomfortable as strangers began approaching him in public.
He recalled: "I couldn't go out in the street without people coming up to touch me and ask for my autograph, but I was still basically broke."
However, Hoffman's attempts to collect unemployment benefits soon attracted unwanted attention after Life magazine published a photograph showing him at an unemployment office.
The publicity left him deeply uncomfortable about returning, particularly because other claimants appeared to question whether a newly famous movie star genuinely required financial assistance.
"I could never go back in there again," the actor wrote.
Hoffman added: "I was embarrassed by the dirty looks from other people standing in line who needed the money and assumed I didn't."
A source claimed: "Dustin felt totally ripped off by his experience with The Graduate, and it nearly led to him quitting Hollywood."
'That's It – I'm Gonna Die'
The revelations offer another glimpse into the turbulent experiences behind Hoffman's rise to Hollywood prominence.
The Rain Man star recently recalled a frightening encounter during an extramarital affair that left him convinced he was about to be killed.
Appearing on the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast, Hoffman described becoming romantically involved with a married woman who invited him to her home after her husband had gone to sleep.
He said: "I was having an affair with a married woman."
Hoffman added: "She thought that once her husband went to sleep, he stayed asleep. I was invited to come over after he went to sleep."
However, the encounter took a terrifying turn when the woman's husband unexpectedly appeared carrying a firearm.
Hoffman recalled the couple had been enjoying a "festival of sorts" before the husband interrupted them and ordered him to leave. The actor described the overwhelming fear of facing a loaded weapon at close range.
He said: "When you have a gun pointed at you – first of all, that hole is much bigger than the actual hole – you realize how, any second, he's gonna pull that trigger."
Hoffman added: "His finger is on the trigger and you think, any second. You realize, that's it. I'm gonna die. You will do anything to avoid getting killed."
Legendary Career Spanning Six Decades
Born in Los Angeles in 1937, Hoffman became one of Hollywood's most celebrated actors after his breakthrough performance in 1967's The Graduate, which earned him an Academy Award nomination.
He subsequently starred in acclaimed films including Midnight Cowboy, Little Big Man, All the President's Men, and Marathon Man. Hoffman won Best Actor Oscars for Kramer vs. Kramer in 1980 and Rain Man in 1989.
His career has spanned six decades, encompassing film, television and theater. Married twice, Hoffman has six children and has also worked as a director, making his feature directorial debut with 2012's Quartet.