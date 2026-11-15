EXCLUSIVE: Dustin Hoffman 'Ripped Off' After Star Role in 'The Graduate'

The revelations offer another glimpse into the turbulent experiences behind Hoffman's rise to Hollywood prominence.

The Rain Man star recently recalled a frightening encounter during an extramarital affair that left him convinced he was about to be killed.

Appearing on the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast, Hoffman described becoming romantically involved with a married woman who invited him to her home after her husband had gone to sleep.

He said: "I was having an affair with a married woman."

Hoffman added: "She thought that once her husband went to sleep, he stayed asleep. I was invited to come over after he went to sleep."

However, the encounter took a terrifying turn when the woman's husband unexpectedly appeared carrying a firearm.

Hoffman recalled the couple had been enjoying a "festival of sorts" before the husband interrupted them and ordered him to leave. The actor described the overwhelming fear of facing a loaded weapon at close range.

He said: "When you have a gun pointed at you – first of all, that hole is much bigger than the actual hole – you realize how, any second, he's gonna pull that trigger."

Hoffman added: "His finger is on the trigger and you think, any second. You realize, that's it. I'm gonna die. You will do anything to avoid getting killed."