EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor's Rumored New Love Interest 'Unmasked'

The disgraced former Duke of York, 66, sparked fresh speculation about his private life after a "mystery" woman was reportedly spotted visiting his Marsh Farm residence on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk over the weekend.

She added: "We're just acquaintances. I think the rumors began when an American journalist got to hear I'd been to tea with him, and then made two plus two equal five."

Addressing the speculation about her and Andrew directly, she said there was "no question of me being a girlfriend."

She said: "We hang out from time to time and talk about horses and dogs – that's what we have in common. We get on well. He loves horses."

The visitor has subsequently been identified by sources as Aliba Bellingham , a divorced socialite in her 60s who has known Andrew since childhood.

The insider continued, "The fact that she's comfortable visiting him and maintaining a friendship has naturally attracted attention, but there's a considerable difference between keeping an old acquaintance company and becoming romantically involved. People are desperate to read something more into it because Andrew's circumstances have changed so dramatically, but the reality could be far less sensational than everyone imagines."

"They share the same social background, have plenty of mutual acquaintances and have always had interests in common, particularly horses and country pursuits. She's someone who knew him long before his reputation became so badly damaged, and that kind of history doesn't simply disappear overnight."

"But people shouldn't automatically assume there's a romance simply because he's been spending time with a female friend. Aliba comes from a very established Norfolk family whose connections to the royals stretch back generations, and she's known Andrew for practically his entire life.

A source claimed: "There's been a huge amount of curiosity about Andrew's personal life and whether, after everything that's happened, he might be trying to make a fresh start with someone new. The suggestion that a woman has been visiting him privately has inevitably set tongues wagging, especially because he's spent so much of the past few years being pushed further away from royal life and the public eye.

Another source said: "Andrew's world has changed beyond recognition over the past few years, but it's important to remember that his connections to Norfolk and the people who live there go back an awfully long way. He's spent much of his life moving in the same circles as some of these families, and many of those friendships were established decades before the scandals that have engulfed him.

"While his position within the royal family and his reputation in the wider world have suffered enormously, there are still individuals who remember him as the young prince they grew up alongside, rather than simply the controversial figure dominating today's headlines. That doesn't necessarily mean they approve of everything that's happened or are trying to defend his conduct.

"It means they have a personal history with him that goes well beyond the current circumstances. For someone like Aliba, calling round for a cup of tea, talking about horses or spending time with a familiar face may be no different from visiting any other old family acquaintance."

The insider noted, "Andrew has lost a great deal of the life he once knew, but he hasn't been completely abandoned by everyone who was part of it. Some of those longstanding friendships have survived, and there are people who are perfectly happy to maintain contact with him privately without making any grand statement about his past.

"The fact that he's now living a much quieter existence in Norfolk has probably made those relationships more important to his day-to-day life, but it would be a mistake to interpret every friendly visit as evidence of something more significant."