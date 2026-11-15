John Mulaney Calls Out RFK Jr. as a 'Dumb**' During 'SNL' Monologue Over Measles Outbreak

Comedian John Mulaney aimed at Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his November 14 appearance on "Saturday Night Live," criticizing his approach to public health and making the country's measles surge the target of a pointed joke.

"You dumb**, your thing can't be the measles," Mulaney said during his opening monologue. "That can't be your project. Giving people the measles."

The comedian devoted more than a third of his roughly nine-minute performance to Kennedy, combining political criticism with personal anecdotes and an exaggerated impression of the health secretary.

The jokes came as the United States continued to report thousands of measles cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5,412 confirmed cases had been reported across 47 jurisdictions as of November 12, 2026.