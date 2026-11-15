John Mulaney Calls Out RFK Jr. as a 'Dumb**' During 'SNL' Monologue Over Measles Outbreak
Nov. 15 2026, Published 12:17 p.m. ET
Comedian John Mulaney aimed at Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his November 14 appearance on "Saturday Night Live," criticizing his approach to public health and making the country's measles surge the target of a pointed joke.
"You dumb**, your thing can't be the measles," Mulaney said during his opening monologue. "That can't be your project. Giving people the measles."
The comedian devoted more than a third of his roughly nine-minute performance to Kennedy, combining political criticism with personal anecdotes and an exaggerated impression of the health secretary.
The jokes came as the United States continued to report thousands of measles cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 5,412 confirmed cases had been reported across 47 jurisdictions as of November 12, 2026.
Mulaney Targets Kennedy Over Measles
Mulaney questioned Kennedy's popularity, recalling that some of his right-wing friends had previously supported the politician.
"No one likes him," the comedian joked before delivering his criticism of Kennedy's association with the measles issue.
The punchline became one of the monologue's sharpest moments, with Mulaney mocking the idea of a health secretary being associated with a preventable infectious disease.
He also joked about Kennedy "giving people the measles and hoping they [live]," taking aim at the administration's handling of public health issues.
The CDC figures provided some context for the comedian's remarks. The agency reported 5,412 confirmed measles cases in 2026 as of November 12, with cases recorded in 47 jurisdictions.
Comedian Recalls Years Of Knowing Kennedy
Mulaney also drew on his personal history with Kennedy, revealing that he had known him for more than a decade.
"You shouldn't be in the government if I've known you for over a decade," the comedian said. "I know some wack people."
He explained that their paths had crossed through comedy performances at fundraisers for Riverkeeper, the environmental organization Kennedy previously worked with.
Mulaney poked fun at Kennedy's former career as an environmental lawyer, joking that he would join legal cases only when they appeared close to winning.
The comedian then brought up Riverkeeper's work protecting the Hudson River, using Kennedy's environmental background to highlight the contrast with his current government position.
Gravelly Impression Mocks Public Health Claims
Another major part of the performance featured Mulaney impersonating Kennedy, adopting his distinctive gravelly voice while joking about his family name and medical views.
In the deliberately absurd impression, the comedian imagined Kennedy asking to be put in charge of people's "bones and your tummy" before making up a bizarre medical claim involving Robitussin, menstruation, and telekinesis.
The fabricated statement was part of the satirical impression, not an actual medical claim attributed to Kennedy.
Mulaney also referenced Kennedy's famous family background, joking about whether sharing his father's name made him equally deserving of authority.
The November 14 episode marked Mulaney's seventh time hosting "SNL." His monologue also touched on family life and children with unusually deep, scratchy voices, which provided a segue into his Kennedy impression.