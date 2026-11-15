Donald Trump's $305 Million D.C. Golf Course Makeover Blocked by Judge in Fresh Legal Setback

A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's administration from closing a historic Washington, D.C., park and golf course ahead of a planned redevelopment, delivering another legal setback to the president's efforts to reshape the nation's capital.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issued a temporary restraining order on Saturday, November 14, preventing the government from shutting down East Potomac Park and East Potomac Golf Links as planned the following day.

The administration had intended to close the property for 15 months to make way for a championship-level golf course. However, Reyes ruled that the government could not proceed with the shutdown while the legal challenge continued.

The dispute centers on a proposed $304.5 million seawall project and a broader golf course redesign. The seawall alone is expected to take between two and a half and three and a half years to complete, according to a 55-page proposal submitted to the National Capital Planning Commission.

"The Government proposes to close a historic park, daily enjoyed by Washingtonians of all stripes, indefinitely," Reyes wrote in her 30-page ruling.