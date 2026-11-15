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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's $305 Million D.C. Golf Course Makeover Blocked by Judge in Fresh Legal Setback

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's plan to close a historic golf course in Washington, D.C. has been blocked by a judge

Nov. 15 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

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A federal judge has blocked President Donald Trump's administration from closing a historic Washington, D.C., park and golf course ahead of a planned redevelopment, delivering another legal setback to the president's efforts to reshape the nation's capital.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issued a temporary restraining order on Saturday, November 14, preventing the government from shutting down East Potomac Park and East Potomac Golf Links as planned the following day.

The administration had intended to close the property for 15 months to make way for a championship-level golf course. However, Reyes ruled that the government could not proceed with the shutdown while the legal challenge continued.

The dispute centers on a proposed $304.5 million seawall project and a broader golf course redesign. The seawall alone is expected to take between two and a half and three and a half years to complete, according to a 55-page proposal submitted to the National Capital Planning Commission.

"The Government proposes to close a historic park, daily enjoyed by Washingtonians of all stripes, indefinitely," Reyes wrote in her 30-page ruling.

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Judge Ana Reyes Questions Trump's Administration's Reasons for Closure

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Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The order stopped the Trump administration from closing East Potomac Park and its golf course

Reyes rejected the administration's arguments that shutting down the property was necessary because of deteriorating infrastructure, safety concerns, and the departure of its longtime golf course operator.

She described the government's explanations as "pretextual," concluding that the administration had likely violated federal environmental and administrative requirements by attempting to move forward without following proper procedures.

The judge's order remains effective through November 28, unless the court issues another ruling before then.

Importantly, the decision does not require the government to continue operating the golf facilities. It does, however, prevent officials from excluding the public during the property's previously established opening hours.

The administration can still carry out necessary repairs, provided it follows the existing court requirements.

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What Donald Trump Planned for the Historic Golf Course

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump said that the new course will host certain events, including U.S. Open

Trump's proposal would replace East Potomac's existing 36 holes across three courses with a single 18-hole championship layout designed by renowned golf architect Tom Fazio.

The president has promoted the redevelopment as an opportunity to create a venue capable of hosting major tournaments while keeping the facility accessible to the public. He has also promised Washington-area residents a 50 percent discount on playing rates.

The 106-year-old golf facility opened in 1920 and became one of the capital's earliest public golf courses. Its historic setting on Hains Point, approximately two miles from the White House, has made the proposed changes particularly contentious.

The National Capital Planning Commission is scheduled to review the administration's concept proposal on December 3. However, the submission does not include a complete construction budget or timeline for the golf course redevelopment.

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Donald Trump and Justice Department Respond to Ruling

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump confirmed that the administration will appeal while he slammed the order

Trump criticized Reyes' decision and announced that his administration would challenge it in court.

"Will immediately appeal, on an expedited basis, this highly destructive and political decision of the judge. Time is of the essence, or golf seasons, jobs, prestige, and much money will be lost," he said.

The Justice Department also defended the administration's plans, maintaining that the ruling does not prevent officials from continuing preparations for the proposed redevelopment.

"Nothing in the Court's order precludes planning for the development of a world-class golf course to continue," a department spokesperson said.

The administration's appeal would follow an earlier unsuccessful attempt to pause a separate court injunction restricting further tree removal at the property.

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Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said that Washington-area residents would get a discount on rates

The legal challenge was filed in February by the D.C. Preservation League and two local golfers, who argue that the proposed redevelopment threatens the historic character and accessibility of the public facility.

Their lawsuit gained momentum after the National Park Service removed hundreds of trees from the property. Reyes previously ruled that the government could not carry out further tree removal without court approval, finding that the work was connected to the broader redevelopment plan.

The judge has also opened a separate inquiry into whether government officials and Justice Department attorneys misrepresented information to the court about the administration's intentions. She has indicated that the investigation will proceed despite the government's objections.

For now, the latest order preserves public access to East Potomac Park through at least November 28.

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