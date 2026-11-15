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Home > Politics > Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Turns on Donald Trump After 2024 Endorsement — as Controversial Podcaster Claims Prez Has Lost Support of 'Most of the Country'

Joe Rogan and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan said that Donald Trump has lost support of the country

Nov. 15 2026, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

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Joe Rogan is questioning the level of support for Donald Trump, arguing that the president has lost more than just his backing among conservative podcasters.

The Spotify host observed a recent episode of Protect Our Parks, where he discussed the Republican Party's performance in the midterm elections with comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand and Ari Shaffir.

"They didn't just lose the podcast bros. They lost most of the country," Rogan said.

His comments point to growing dissatisfaction with Trump's handling of two major issues: the war in Iran and immigration enforcement.

Rogan, who endorsed Trump during the 2024 presidential election, has become increasingly critical of the administration since the president returned to the White House.

Rogan's criticism comes after Democrats made major gains in the 2026 midterm elections, winning control of both chambers of Congress.

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From Ally To Critic

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Joe Rogan and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan endorsed Donald Trump in the past

Rogan was an influential voice during Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. The comedian interviewed the Republican candidate on The Joe Rogan Experience in October before publicly endorsing him on November 4, just one day before the election.

At the time, Rogan praised Elon Musk for making what he considered a compelling case for Trump, adding that he agreed with the billionaire's arguments.

His latest comments, however, reveal significant disagreements with the administration's approach to several issues.

During the recent discussion, Rogan also pushed back against the suggestion that Republicans had simply lost the support of popular podcast hosts. He argued that the party's problems extended well beyond that influential media circle.

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What Rogan Said About The War

Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan said that people supported Trump due to the pledge to avoid wars

Rogan identified the conflict in Iran as one of the reasons Trump has lost public support.

"When you get into a war that no one wants to be in," he said, referring to the administration's foreign policy.

His criticism reflects a central disagreement over Trump's approach to international conflicts. Rogan has previously questioned the administration's military decisions, particularly given the president's campaign promises to avoid new wars.

The podcaster's remarks also come after the Iran conflict became one of the issues cited in reporting on the Republicans' poor midterm performance.

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What Rogan Said About Immigration

Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan said that the administration has lost support because of its actions

Immigration enforcement was the other major issue Rogan raised during the conversation.

He criticized federal officers operating in American communities, describing them as "militarized police in the streets wearing masks and no ID."

However, he did not dismiss the administration's entire immigration agenda. Rogan praised the decision to close the border and claimed crime had subsequently dropped significantly.

He also objected to the arrests of undocumented immigrants who have lived in the United States for years, particularly those who have established relationships with their local communities.

"They did some good things. They closed the border, and then crime dropped significantly. Those are good things," he said.

His comments show that his criticism is directed at particular enforcement tactics rather than every aspect of Trump's immigration policy.

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Joe Rogan
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan has not clarified who he would support in the future

Rogan did not announce a new political endorsement or formally declare that he was withdrawing his 2024 support for Trump during the discussion.

Instead, his remarks focused on the administration's decisions and the wider Republican losses in the midterms.

The election results have handed Democrats control of both the House and Senate, giving them greater power to challenge Trump's agenda during the remainder of his presidency.

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