Joe Rogan Turns on Donald Trump After 2024 Endorsement — as Controversial Podcaster Claims Prez Has Lost Support of 'Most of the Country'

Joe Rogan is questioning the level of support for Donald Trump, arguing that the president has lost more than just his backing among conservative podcasters.

The Spotify host observed a recent episode of Protect Our Parks, where he discussed the Republican Party's performance in the midterm elections with comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand and Ari Shaffir.

"They didn't just lose the podcast bros. They lost most of the country," Rogan said.

His comments point to growing dissatisfaction with Trump's handling of two major issues: the war in Iran and immigration enforcement.

Rogan, who endorsed Trump during the 2024 presidential election, has become increasingly critical of the administration since the president returned to the White House.

Rogan's criticism comes after Democrats made major gains in the 2026 midterm elections, winning control of both chambers of Congress.