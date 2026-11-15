Pete Hegseth Urged to Quit by Former Pentagon Spokesperson Who Claims Defense Secretary Is 'Damaging' Donald Trump's Brand

During a November 14 appearance on MS NOW, Ullyot called on Hegseth to leave his position.

"[Hegseth] could've run the presidential physical fitness council, like Arnold Schwarzenegger did; that would've been a perfect fit," Ullyot quipped. "But to run the Department of Defense is a very serious job, and he didn't take a serious approach."

He added, "You'd get off the stage if you were truly loyal to President Donald Trump. I'm saying that loyalty would require him — if he really does think that he's serving the president well — well, you'd serve the president best if you got off the stage."