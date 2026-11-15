Pete Hegseth Urged to Quit by Former Pentagon Spokesperson Who Claims Defense Secretary Is 'Damaging' Donald Trump's Brand
Nov. 15 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET
Pete Hegseth is facing another round of criticism from a former member of his own Pentagon team, who believes the Defense Secretary should step down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
John Ullyot, who briefly served as the Pentagon's chief spokesperson, argued Hegseth lacks the experience and temperament required to oversee the military.
John Ullyot Says Pete Hegseth Should Resign
During a November 14 appearance on MS NOW, Ullyot called on Hegseth to leave his position.
"[Hegseth] could've run the presidential physical fitness council, like Arnold Schwarzenegger did; that would've been a perfect fit," Ullyot quipped. "But to run the Department of Defense is a very serious job, and he didn't take a serious approach."
He added, "You'd get off the stage if you were truly loyal to President Donald Trump. I'm saying that loyalty would require him — if he really does think that he's serving the president well — well, you'd serve the president best if you got off the stage."
John Ullyot Questions Pete Hegseth's Qualifications
Ullyot argued that Hegseth's military experience was not enough to prepare him for the demands of leading the Defense Department.
Although Hegseth served three deployments as an infantry officer in the U.S. Army National Guard, Ullyot questioned whether he had the management background and judgment necessary for the position.
He also took aim at Hegseth's combative relationship with the press, describing him as a "Fox News fire-breather" who "relishes" confronting journalists.
"[Hegseth] is very much damaging the president's brand, no question about it, and the Republican brand," Ullyot shared.
John Ullyot Previously Exposed Pentagon Turmoil
Ullyot's latest comments come 18 months after he left his Pentagon spokesperson position, which he only held for four months.
He previously criticized Hegseth in an April 2025 Politico article, accusing the Defense Secretary of ordering "strange and baffling" purges, circulating "easily debunked falsehoods" to reporters, and contributing to widespread "dysfunction" inside the department.
His criticism has continued through his new book, The President Deserves Better, which takes aim at Hegseth and other members of the administration.
Iran War Adds to Calls for Pete Hegseth's Exit
Ullyot also connected Hegseth's leadership to the administration's handling of the Iran war.
"J.D. Vance himself [said] the Iran War was the reason the Republicans took that drubbing," Ullyot claimed. "Well, who's at the helm of that war? Who's responsible for getting our munitions stockpiles, and giving the best advice to the president, and essentially running that [war]? Well, it's a guy named Pete Hegseth, and he's never done anything like that. He's somebody who should have taken himself out."