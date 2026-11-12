Former Pentagon Official Blasts Pete Hegseth as 'Fox News Fire-Breather' — as He Warns Trump 'Deserves Better'

Former Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot has criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's combative approach to the job, arguing that his former boss has failed to move beyond his Fox News persona since joining the Trump administration.

During a November 10 interview with NPR, Ullyot said Hegseth had brought his confrontational television style into the Pentagon, where he believes it has become a liability.

He also warned that Donald Trump deserves a different approach from his defense secretary as the president enters the final two years of his term.

Ullyot's remarks come as Hegseth faces articles of impeachment, putting renewed attention on his leadership of the Defense Department and the growing scrutiny surrounding his role.