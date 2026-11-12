Former Pentagon Official Blasts Pete Hegseth as 'Fox News Fire-Breather' — as He Warns Trump 'Deserves Better'
Nov. 12 2026, Published 11:21 a.m. ET
Former Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot has criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's combative approach to the job, arguing that his former boss has failed to move beyond his Fox News persona since joining the Trump administration.
During a November 10 interview with NPR, Ullyot said Hegseth had brought his confrontational television style into the Pentagon, where he believes it has become a liability.
He also warned that Donald Trump deserves a different approach from his defense secretary as the president enters the final two years of his term.
Ullyot's remarks come as Hegseth faces articles of impeachment, putting renewed attention on his leadership of the Defense Department and the growing scrutiny surrounding his role.
Former Pentagon Spokesman Criticizes Hegseth's Fox News Persona
Ullyot, who briefly served as the Pentagon's chief spokesman under Hegseth, said the defense secretary has struggled to separate his television personality from his responsibilities in government.
He described Hegseth's approach as "bombastic" and "fire-breathing," suggesting that the style that worked for him as a Fox News personality has not translated well to the Pentagon.
According to Ullyot, Hegseth appears more focused on defending himself publicly than addressing the concerns being raised about his leadership.
He argued that the department requires a different kind of communication from its top official, particularly when facing criticism and questions from reporters.
Ullyot Says Trump Deserves Better From His Defense Secretary
Ullyot stressed that his objection was not simply about Hegseth's public image. He believes the secretary's confrontational approach could become a distraction for Trump as congressional scrutiny of the Pentagon increases.
"My view and the view of many others is that the president actually deserves better than this, especially going into the last two years of his presidency," Ullyot told NPR.
He pointed out that the administration is likely to face more aggressive oversight during the next two years than it did during the first half of Trump's second term.
Ullyot also suggested that Stephen Miller, who has taken on the role of White House chief of staff, should help Trump consider whether Hegseth's leadership style is making it harder to advance the president's agenda.
He questioned whether keeping a defense secretary who could face extensive investigations was the best way to protect Trump's political priorities.
Ullyot Accuses Hegseth of Playing to 'An Audience of One'
Ullyot also took issue with the way Hegseth responds to criticism, accusing him of directing his public remarks toward Trump rather than answering reporters' questions.
He claimed the defense secretary frequently portrays attacks on his leadership as attacks on American service members or the president.
"He's playing to an audience of one, and that's the president," Ullyot said, adding that Hegseth appears to be speaking past journalists to impress the person who ultimately decides his political future.
The former spokesman also compared Hegseth's November 10 news conference to his previous television appearances, saying the defense secretary had repeated the same aggressive approach that helped him advance at Fox News.
Ullyot argued that Hegseth should have adjusted his communication style after taking charge of the Pentagon. Rather than keeping the spotlight on himself, he said, the secretary should have focused on lowering tensions and allowing the department's work to take center stage.
Impeachment Push Against Hegseth Faces Congressional Hurdles
The criticism comes as Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth, accusing him of misconduct involving military operations, civilian casualties, alleged unlawful strikes and other actions.
However, the effort suffered a setback on November 10 when the House voted 211-204 to refer the resolution to the Judiciary Committee, effectively shelving the immediate impeachment push. The vote was not an actual decision to impeach Hegseth.
Hegseth has rejected the criticism surrounding his leadership. During a news conference, he argued that he was being targeted despite the administration's military successes.
"For the first time in American history, a cabinet secretary overseeing America's military is being attacked not for losing conflicts with our enemies, but for winning them," he said, as quoted during the NPR interview.
Ullyot, however, believes Hegseth's continued presence could create unnecessary problems for Trump. He argued that a secretary who genuinely supports the president should be willing to leave if his position becomes a political burden.
The former spokesman's criticism also coincides with the release of his book, "The President Deserves Better," which examines his views on Trump's administration.