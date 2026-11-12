EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Deserted by Die-Hard MAGA Manosphere Supporters'
Nov. 12 2026, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing a growing rebellion from the influential male podcasters and online personalities who helped propel him back into the White House – with some of his most devoted supporters now publicly questioning his leadership and abandoning the MAGA movement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old US president relied heavily on the so-called "manosphere" during his successful 2024 election campaign, securing endorsements from prominent figures including Joe Rogan, 59, and UFC boss Dana White, 57.
Trump Faces Growing MAGA Manosphere Backlash
But following the bruising Republican losses in the 2026 midterm elections, mounting frustration over the economy and opposition to military action involving Iran, several influential commentators have turned against him.
A political source told us: "Trump built an extraordinary connection with young male voters by convincing them he represented strength, independence and a rejection of the political establishment. But that relationship has deteriorated dramatically.
"Some of the personalities who once treated him almost like a cultural icon now regard him as a political liability. They're increasingly unwilling to defend decisions they believe have undermined everything he promised."
Influencers Question Their Support for Trump
The source added: "These influencers have enormous audiences and understand that their credibility depends on appearing independent. They aren't prepared to sacrifice their reputations defending an unpopular president.
"There's a growing feeling that Trump benefited enormously from their support, but hasn't delivered the transformation many of their followers expected."
Another source said Trump's recent public declarations of his admiration for athletic male physiques have made them brand his MAGA movement "g--" and have now "totally deserted their once-revered MAGA firebrand."
The backlash represents a striking reversal from November 2024, when White enthusiastically celebrated Trump's victory alongside an assortment of podcast celebrities whose endorsements helped the Republican candidate reach younger audiences.
Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes Turn Critics
Among his increasingly outspoken critics is former Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson, 57, who has questioned Trump's leadership and criticized his handling of foreign policy.
Far-right commentator Nick Fuentes, 28, has also intensified his attacks, while comedian Theo Von, 46, previously expressed frustration over the administration's approach to Iran.
Research by Media Matters for America has found references to Trump across nine influential podcasts declined sharply during 2026, suggesting prominent hosts were increasingly distancing themselves from presidential politics.
A Republican strategist said: "What worries people around Trump isn't simply that individual commentators are criticizing him. It's that an entire network which helped make supporting him fashionable among younger men appears to be losing interest. Those audiences can move quickly, and once influential hosts decide someone is no longer worth defending, rebuilding that enthusiasm becomes incredibly difficult."
Ron DeSantis Emerges as Potential Successor
The insider continued: "There are already conversations about which Republican figures might inherit that audience. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is attracting renewed attention because some commentators believe he offers a more disciplined version of the conservative politics they originally supported. The movement isn't necessarily becoming less right-wing. It's becoming less dependent on Trump."
The electoral implications could prove significant. Exit polling indicated Republican support among young white men fell from 63% for Trump in 2024 to 43% for Republican House candidates in 2026.
Meanwhile, research examining the popularity of leading manosphere personalities suggests several have themselves suffered declining approval among younger audiences.
Despite the apparent rupture, the White House faces continuing pressure to reconnect with influential conservative media figures before the 2028 presidential election, when Trump will be constitutionally barred from seeking another term.