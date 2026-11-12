EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Deserted by Die-Hard MAGA Manosphere Supporters'

But following the bruising Republican losses in the 2026 midterm elections, mounting frustration over the economy and opposition to military action involving Iran, several influential commentators have turned against him.

A political source told us: "Trump built an extraordinary connection with young male voters by convincing them he represented strength, independence and a rejection of the political establishment. But that relationship has deteriorated dramatically.

"Some of the personalities who once treated him almost like a cultural icon now regard him as a political liability. They're increasingly unwilling to defend decisions they believe have undermined everything he promised."