Donald Trump intent on Making U.S. Open Return a Decade After he Was Booed Courtside...Amid Claims Air Space Above Arthur Ashe Stadium Will be 'Frozen'
Donald Trump is planning on a return to the U.S Open – a decade after he was booed at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president wants to watch the Men's Singles Final on Sunday, and according to insiders, airspace around the location will be frozen.
Preparing For Trump
That means his attendance at the match will affect travel schedules of any high-flying tennis fans who chopper out to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center via helicopter.
A source claimed: "Blade, which has been helicoptering corporate sponsors and attendees from Manhattan to the matches, is moving flights two hours ahead of the finals."
Reps have not commented on Trump's attendance, and the president has been known to change his schedule at the last minute.
No American men will play in the final, as Taylor Fritz, the last among the males, was knocked out earlier in the tournament.
U.S. Open Regular
Friday's semi-final matchups will determine who moves on to the final. Novak Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz, while Jannik Sinner will go up against Felix Auger-Aliassime.
In 2015, Trump attended the U.S. Open with his wife, Melania Trump, and saw Serena Williams play her older sister, Venus Williams. The then-GOP presidential front-runner was booed by fans as he entered, according to a video posted by ESPN at the time.
It remains to be seen what the reaction from his hometown crowd will be during Trump's second administration.
The president is no stranger to the U.S. Open.
Lara Trump met her future father-in-law for the first time at the Open in 2008, the same year she started dating Eric Trump.
Family Affair
'You Can Only Hide … for So Long': Famed Democrat Strategist James Carville Claims Trump Orchestrated Elaborate Cover-up of Health Issues Beginning in 2017… With Dramatic 'Raid' on Doctor's Office
And the tennis championships aren't the only major sporting event on Trump's calendar.
After Sunday's final, he is also expected to be at Yankee Stadium on September 11 on the anniversary of the attack on the city.
That night, the playoff-chasing New York Yankees host the Detroit Tigers in the Bronx, one of the best teams in baseball this season.
And announced last month that he will attend golf’s Ryder Cup on Long Island, he posted to his followers: "It will be a great Ryder Cup. At the invite of the PGA Tour, I will be there on Tournament Friday!!! President DJT."
The Ryder Cup is set to be held September 26-28 in Farmingdale.
Back in February, Trump became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl as he headed to New Orleans to watch the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs.
He has also attended the NASCAR Daytona 500 and the soccer Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
And his first major public appearance outside his Mar-a-Lago residence after he clinched his second term was at a UFC fight in New York, where he brought incoming members of his administration and sat with LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and the billionaire Elon Musk.