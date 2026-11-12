Trump's DOJ Threatens U.S. Senator With Legal Consequences — as Explosive Letters Expose White House Ballroom Donor Showdown

According to two explosive letters dated November 11 and reviewed by Radar , U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz accused Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of intimidating Americans associated with Trump, prompting the Connecticut lawmaker to fire back with accusations of political retaliation.

President Donald Trump 's Justice Department has sparked a fierce political showdown after a federal prosecutor warned a sitting U.S. senator of potential legal consequences over his investigation into donors funding the president's controversial White House ballroom project, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a letter bearing the official seal of the U.S. Department of Justice, Reitz accused Blumenthal of targeting private citizens because of their connections to the president. "In recent weeks you have threatened citizens for associating themselves with the President and other public officials," Reitz wrote.

The prosecutor also accused the senator of using government authority to intimidate individuals participating in philanthropic projects.

Reitz's letter referenced two federal criminal statutes, 18 U.S.C. Sections 241 and 242, which address conspiracy against constitutional rights and deprivation of rights under color of law. The letter did not announce criminal charges against Blumenthal.

Instead, Reitz formally demanded that the senator preserve documents, electronic communications, and other potentially relevant evidence connected to his investigative activities.