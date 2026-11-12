'It Was Terrifying': Pat Sajak's Daughter Reveals Life-or-Death Health Scare That Nearly Killed 'Wheel of Fortune' Legend 7 Years Ago

But when they got home, Pat told his wife and daughter his abdomen was hurting.

"He's not a big complainer, so my mom and I knew something was going on. Thank goodness that we did because it turns out we were actually in a life-and-death situation," Maggie revealed in the social media post.

The game show host's daughter went with her father to the hospital, where they discovered he had an intestinal blockage. Pat needed to undergo emergency surgery that day.

"There is no other way around it. It was absolutely terrifying, but thankfully it wasn’t a sign of something more serious underlying," she stated.