EXCLUSIVE: Vanna White Reveals Why She Almost Quit 'Wheel of Fortune' in Wake of Host Pat Sajak's Retirement

Letter- and head-turner Vanna White worked alongside host Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years, but when he decided to retire in 2024, she almost quit, too, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"When Pat decided he was going to retire, I had to make a decision," revealed the 68-year-old. "Working with someone for that long, I felt like I should maybe go with him."