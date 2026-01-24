EXCLUSIVE: Vanna White Reveals Why She Almost Quit 'Wheel of Fortune' in Wake of Host Pat Sajak's Retirement
Jan. 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Letter- and head-turner Vanna White worked alongside host Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years, but when he decided to retire in 2024, she almost quit, too, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"When Pat decided he was going to retire, I had to make a decision," revealed the 68-year-old. "Working with someone for that long, I felt like I should maybe go with him."
Not Ready To Retire Yet
"But I thought hard and thought, 'You know what? I'm just not ready to retire yet. I'm having fun. I feel good. I feel healthy.' So, at this point, it's one year at a time."
The toothy blonde, who shares two grown kids, Nicholas, 31, and Giovanna, 28, with ex-husband George Santo Pietro, joined the show in 1982, a year after Sajak, now 79, started his gig.
While he's now gone, she's still enjoying the job with new partner Ryan Seacrest, 50, whom she actually first met 20 years ago.
Chemistry Clicked From The Very Start
"We do have some background friendship. We get along great," she insisted.
"I think our chemistry is good. He's such a nice guy and he's so professional and hardworking, and we just gel. This is our second year together, and I feel like it's been forever. It all worked out just perfect."