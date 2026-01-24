Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Vanna White
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Vanna White Reveals Why She Almost Quit 'Wheel of Fortune' in Wake of Host Pat Sajak's Retirement

Vanna White has explained why she nearly quit 'Wheel of Fortune' following Pat Sajak's retirement.
Source: MEGA

Vanna White has explained why she nearly quit 'Wheel of Fortune' following Pat Sajak's retirement.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Letter- and head-turner Vanna White worked alongside host Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune for over 40 years, but when he decided to retire in 2024, she almost quit, too, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"When Pat decided he was going to retire, I had to make a decision," revealed the 68-year-old. "Working with someone for that long, I felt like I should maybe go with him."

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Not Ready To Retire Yet

Article continues below advertisement
vanna white explains near exit pat sajaks wheel fortune
Source: MEGA

Pat Sajak's retirement prompted Vanna White to consider leaving 'Wheel of Fortune' after more than four decades.

Article continues below advertisement

"But I thought hard and thought, 'You know what? I'm just not ready to retire yet. I'm having fun. I feel good. I feel healthy.' So, at this point, it's one year at a time."

The toothy blonde, who shares two grown kids, Nicholas, 31, and Giovanna, 28, with ex-husband George Santo Pietro, joined the show in 1982, a year after Sajak, now 79, started his gig.

While he's now gone, she's still enjoying the job with new partner Ryan Seacrest, 50, whom she actually first met 20 years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Chemistry Clicked From The Very Start

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Former Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck is plotting a major career revival in 2026 at the ripe old age of 80,

EXCLUSIVE: Senior Selleck's Scary Comeback — Friends of 'Blue Bloods' Star Tom, 80, Fear He Will Kill Himself by Striving for Last-Ditch Career Revival

Photo of 'RHONJ' Cast

EXCLUSIVE: 'RHONJ' in Crisis Mode! Bravo 'Needs' Former Cast Member to 'Save' Reality Show as Producers Continue to 'Scramble' for Ideas

Article continues below advertisement
vanna white explains near exit pat sajaks wheel fortune
Source: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest is described by White as a strong on-air fit as she continues on 'Wheel of Fortune.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"We do have some background friendship. We get along great," she insisted.

"I think our chemistry is good. He's such a nice guy and he's so professional and hardworking, and we just gel. This is our second year together, and I feel like it's been forever. It all worked out just perfect."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.