EXCLUSIVE: Tupac's Convicted Killer's Lawyer Filed Desperate Appeal Just Days Before His Shocking Death at 55 — as Keffe D's Legal Battle Takes New Twist

The late attorney who defended Tupac Shakur's convicted killer filed a last-ditch appeal just days before his sudden death, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, attorney Michael Sanft submitted a notice of appeal on October 30, 2026, seeking to overturn the murder conviction of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the man sentenced to 40 years to life for orchestrating the legendary rapper's 1996 killing.

But less than a week later, Sanft, 55, was reported dead at his Las Vegas home, leaving his client's high-profile legal battle facing an unexpected complication.