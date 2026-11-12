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Home > Exclusives > Tupac Shakur
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EXCLUSIVE: Tupac's Convicted Killer's Lawyer Filed Desperate Appeal Just Days Before His Shocking Death at 55 — as Keffe D's Legal Battle Takes New Twist

Tupac Shakur,Keffe D
Source: MEGA

Tupac Shakur's murder case remains under scrutiny as new legal developments emerge involving accused killer Duane "Keffe D" Davis.

Nov. 12 2026, Published 5:58 p.m. ET

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The late attorney who defended Tupac Shakur's convicted killer filed a last-ditch appeal just days before his sudden death, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, attorney Michael Sanft submitted a notice of appeal on October 30, 2026, seeking to overturn the murder conviction of Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the man sentenced to 40 years to life for orchestrating the legendary rapper's 1996 killing.

But less than a week later, Sanft, 55, was reported dead at his Las Vegas home, leaving his client's high-profile legal battle facing an unexpected complication.

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Final Legal Move Before Tragic Death

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Tupac Shakur'
Source: MEGA

Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder remains at the center of a high-profile legal battle.

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The October 30 filing, submitted to Clark County District Court, confirms Davis was appealing his October 19 judgment of conviction to the Nevada Supreme Court.

The document, signed by Sanft, formally initiated Davis' challenge to the verdict that ended one of hip-hop's most notorious murder mysteries.

On November 9, the Nevada Supreme Court docketed the appeal under case number 93593 — three days after the Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed Sanft's death.

The attorney's cause and manner of death have not been publicly established. Sanft had represented Davis throughout his murder trial, which ended with an August guilty verdict.

His death now raises questions about who will take over the appeal and whether the proceedings will face delays.

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Supreme Court Issues New Deadlines

Michael Sanft
Source: @COURTTV/INSTAGRAM

Nevada's Supreme Court has established deadlines for Davis' appeal.

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A second court document, dated November 9 and obtained by Radar, reveals the Nevada Supreme Court established a briefing schedule for Davis' appeal.

Under the order, the defense was given 14 days to file a transcript request or certificate indicating that no transcript was needed. The court also required a docketing statement within 21 days and an opening appellate brief and appendix within 120 days.

However, Sanft's death has complicated those requirements.

According to FOX5 Las Vegas, the Nevada Supreme Court said it had not received formal notification of the attorney's death from the State Bar and would allow Davis additional time to secure legal representation once notified.

The appeal remains docketed, but the court has not ruled on the merits of Davis' challenge.

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Tupac's Killer Fights Life Sentence

Duane "Keffe D" Davis
Source: MEGA

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis is challenging his murder conviction and 40-years-to-life sentence.

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Davis, 63, was convicted of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon for his involvement in Shakur's September 1996 killing.

The 25-year-old rapper was shot while riding in a vehicle near the Las Vegas Strip and died six days later.

Davis was the only person ever criminally charged in connection with the killing, which remained unsolved for nearly three decades.

In October, he received a sentence of 40 years to life in prison.

Sanft had publicly expressed disappointment with the jury's verdict and maintained that his defense team had done everything possible to challenge the prosecution's case.

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Uncertain Future After Lawyer's Death

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Tupac Shakur
Source: MEGA

Attorney Michael Sanft's sudden death has complicated the appeal in Tupac's murder case.

The attorney's sudden passing has introduced another unexpected development into a case that has captivated hip-hop fans for 30 years.

Although the appeal was filed before Sanft's death, the notice does not identify the specific legal arguments Davis intends to raise.

Those arguments would ordinarily be detailed in the opening appellate brief.

For now, Davis' conviction and sentence remain in effect while the appellate proceedings continue.

Whether a new attorney will pursue the same strategy Sanft envisioned remains to be seen.

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