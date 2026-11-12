'Rabid' Stephen Miller Known for Sending 'Angry' Emails About Immigration Before Trump Promotion: 'He Wasn't Seen as a Power Player'

Griffin warned against promoting the longtime Trump adviser to White House chief of staff, calling him the ideological force behind MAGA and arguing that elevating him would double down on the immigration policies and political agenda voters rejected in the midterm elections.

Griffin said she has known Miller for more than a decade, when she worked as a senior communications adviser on Capitol Hill, and he worked for then-Sen. Jeff Sessions.

She recalled Miller as an eccentric and aggressive ideological figure who regularly emailed dozens of congressional offices with angry immigration talking points.

Colleagues would joke in response, "This is an Arby's. Calm down, Stephen Miller." At the time, he was viewed more as a character than a major power player.