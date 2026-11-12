Hillary Clinton Says Democrats' Midterm Victories Have Erased 'Poisonous Cloud' Hanging Over America: 'It's Been a Long Time Coming'

Trump initially blamed the fact that he wasn't on the ballot for Republicans not turning out for the midterms to fight back against the blue tsunami.

"I wasn't on the ballot, and we didn't get the people out, but I wasn't on the ballot. If I was on the ballot, we would have won; we would have won it all very easily," the president told Politico's Dasha Burns on election night about his party's devastating losses.

Burns reminded Trump that he had urged Republican voters to act as though his own name were on the ballot. The president then blamed the GOP's crushing losses on voters who didn't like the candidates running.

"Yeah, I said, 'Say you're on the ballot, think about me being on the ballot, but they didn't agree, and they didn't like the candidates, in most cases. Just one of those things. We have plenty of people elected, by the way, too, but, you know, not enough," Trump admitted.