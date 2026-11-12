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Home > Politics > Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton Says Democrats' Midterm Victories Have Erased 'Poisonous Cloud' Hanging Over America: 'It's Been a Long Time Coming'

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Source: MEGA

Hillary Clinton gloated over the 'blue tsunami' victories in the 2026 midterm elections.

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Nov. 12 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Hillary Clinton got her chance to gloat about Donald Trump's candidates taking a drubbing in the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former secretary of state, 79, celebrated the Democrats' blue tsunami, claiming the election-night bloodbath had finally lifted a "poisonous cloud" she said had hung over America for the past "10 years."

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'The Blue Wave Has Washed Away a Poisonous Cloud'

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Photo of Hillary Clinton
Source: MEGA

Clinton gloated that Democratic wins have been a 'long time coming.'

Clinton made the remarks while chatting with MS NOW firebrand Rachel Maddow at a New York City event promoting the TV host's new book, Department of Fate.

"I feel it's been a long time coming, but it’s as though the blue wave has washed away the poisonous cloud that we've been living under for 10 years," Clinton gushed. "And we can finally get back to trying our best to form that more perfect union by fighting back."

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Democratic Winners 'Trying to Right the Ship of State'

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Source: MEGA

Clinton praised Democratic victories in the 2026 midterms.

Clinton appeared to give a surprising nod to the Democratic Party's increasingly powerful left-wing faction, praising its determination to shake up Washington despite the movement's growing distance from the establishment politics she championed during her failed 2016 presidential bid.

"They came in with the intention of fighting back and to try to right the ship of state," the former first lady told Maddow, 53.

Democratic candidates delivered a crushing blow to Trump and his handpicked contenders in the 2026 midterms, capitalizing on the president's plunging popularity amid mounting public anger over his controversial war with Iran and the increased pain at the pump caused by higher gas prices thanks to the conflict.

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Trump Blames GOP Losses on Him Not Being on the 2026 Midterm Ballots

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump initially brushed off the blue wave to him not being on the ballot for lower GOP turnout.

Trump initially blamed the fact that he wasn't on the ballot for Republicans not turning out for the midterms to fight back against the blue tsunami.

"I wasn't on the ballot, and we didn't get the people out, but I wasn't on the ballot. If I was on the ballot, we would have won; we would have won it all very easily," the president told Politico's Dasha Burns on election night about his party's devastating losses.

Burns reminded Trump that he had urged Republican voters to act as though his own name were on the ballot. The president then blamed the GOP's crushing losses on voters who didn't like the candidates running.

"Yeah, I said, 'Say you're on the ballot, think about me being on the ballot, but they didn't agree, and they didn't like the candidates, in most cases. Just one of those things. We have plenty of people elected, by the way, too, but, you know, not enough," Trump admitted.

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Trump later threw some GOP candidates under the bus for not being favored by his base.

Despite barnstorming Republican strongholds to drum up support for his handpicked candidates in Senate, House, gubernatorial, and other races, Trump later threw the losing politicians under the bus, blaming their defeats on voters not liking them enough to show up at the polls.

"In some cases, they didn't like the candidates, and in some cases those candidates were not my friend, and the base knows that better than anybody. And they stayed back," the commander-in-chief told CBS News about why some GOP voters sat out the midterm elections.

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