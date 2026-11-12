Lamar Odom Is 'Dead to Me,' Khloé Kardashian Says — as Reality Star Blasts Ex-NBA Star's 'Really Distasteful' Remarks About Her

According to Kardashian, she was hurt by some of the comments Odom made in the doc, and ultimately regrets participating in it at all.

"I did watch the Lamar documentary. I'm not too thrilled about it," she admitted. "Because I'm watching the documentary and I'm like, wait, I took time out of my life to sit here and do a favor for you."

"I'm not being paid," the mother of two pointed out. "I'm doing this 'cause I'm trying to be nice. There's so many things that I just found really distasteful."