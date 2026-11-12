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Home > News > Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom Is 'Dead to Me,' Khloé Kardashian Says — as Reality Star Blasts Ex-NBA Star's 'Really Distasteful' Remarks About Her

Split image of Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian went off on Lamar Odom's Netflix documentary.

Nov. 12 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

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Khloé Kardashian won't be forgiving Lamar Odom anytime soon, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

In an episode of The Kardashians released on Thursday, November 12, the Good American founder shared her unfiltered take on the ex-NBA player's Netflix documentary. Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom was released in March of 2026. It showcases various key parts of Odom's life, including his marriage to and eventual split from Kardashian.

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Khloe Kardashian 'Not Thrilled' About Lamar Odom's Netflix Documentary

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Image of According to Khloé Kardashian, she regrets participating in Lamar Odom's Netflix documentary.
Source: MEGA

According to Kardashian, she regrets participating in Odom's Netflix documentary.

According to Kardashian, she was hurt by some of the comments Odom made in the doc, and ultimately regrets participating in it at all.

"I did watch the Lamar documentary. I'm not too thrilled about it," she admitted. "Because I'm watching the documentary and I'm like, wait, I took time out of my life to sit here and do a favor for you."

"I'm not being paid," the mother of two pointed out. "I'm doing this 'cause I'm trying to be nice. There's so many things that I just found really distasteful."

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'I Just Thought It Was Really Lame'

Image of Khloé Kardashian has put Lamar Odom on blast for comments he made about their divorce in his documentary.
Source: MEGA

Kardashian put Odom on blast for comments he made about their divorce in his documentary.

Kardashian continued, "You're saying that you weren’t really in love with me; you married me just so you could be more popular in pop culture, all these things, which is so weird."

"Even if that is your truth, why don't you say it without me being on the other side of these interviews?" she asked. "I just thought that was really, really lame."

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Khloé Kardashian Claims Lamar Odom is 'Dead' to Her

Image of Khloé Kardashian says she no longer wants to be involved with Lamar Odom.
Source: MEGA

Kardashian says she no longer wants to be involved with Odom.

“The bridge is burned and there’s no more rope left to throw over. So he is dead to me,” the reality star confessed.

“This just solidifies what liars, con artists, cheats, thieves, trolls that men are. I just don’t wanna be involved. Play with yourself, don’t play with me," she asserted.

Kardashian previously addressed Odom's Netflix documentary on her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land. At the time, she called her ex out for saying the Kardashian "lifestyle" played a role in his decision to marry her.

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Lamar Odom Defends His Remarks

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Image of Lamar Odom has denied saying he married Khloé Kardashian for clout.
Source: MEGA

Odom denied saying he married Kardashian for clout.

Odom later came to his own defense on Nothing's Off the Table with Louis Ruggiero, arguing that his comments were misinterpreted.

When asked about saying he married Kardashian for "clout," he set the record straight.

"That never came out of my mouth," he insisted.

"I think that was my kids or my children or whoever they were interviewing at the time, because, you know... I didn’t really need [her],” Odom added. "I didn't need more clout."

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