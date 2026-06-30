"People don't believe Khloé when she says that she's totally happy being single, but she swears up and down that it's true," said an insider.

"She says she and her brother Rob are on the same page after their toxic relationships and would both rather be single than in relationships that steal their peace."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, loyal Khloé put up with cheating seven-year hubby Lamar Odom, even helping to nurse the former NBA hunk back to health after he nearly died from a drugs and prostitute binge at a Nevada brothel in 2015, the year before their divorce.

Then she endured a five-year, on-and-off love-in with roaming NBA hoopster Tristan Thompson, dad of her daughter, True, 8, and son, Tatum, 3, which ended in 2021.

A year later, photos flooded the internet showing Khloé on a romantic date with Creed stud Michael B. Jordan.