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Home > Exclusives > Khloe Kardashian
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EXCLUSIVE: Khloé Kardashian Going At It Alone — Terrible Romance Track Record Convinces Single Mom to Stay Solo

khloe kardashian stays single after string of failed romances
Source: MEGA

Khloe Kardashian remains single after a series of failed romances shaped her outlook on love.

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June 30 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Don't try to fix up single mom Khloé Kardashian.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 42-year-old sister of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian is fed up with men and hasn't had a boyfriend in nearly five years after heartbreaking stints with a cheating hubby and a straying baby daddy – and sources say the reality TV star likes it that way.

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Khloé Embraces Single Life

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Kardashian has had a rocky history in love.
Source: MEGA

Kardashian has had a rocky history in love.

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"People don't believe Khloé when she says that she's totally happy being single, but she swears up and down that it's true," said an insider.

"She says she and her brother Rob are on the same page after their toxic relationships and would both rather be single than in relationships that steal their peace."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, loyal Khloé put up with cheating seven-year hubby Lamar Odom, even helping to nurse the former NBA hunk back to health after he nearly died from a drugs and prostitute binge at a Nevada brothel in 2015, the year before their divorce.

Then she endured a five-year, on-and-off love-in with roaming NBA hoopster Tristan Thompson, dad of her daughter, True, 8, and son, Tatum, 3, which ended in 2021.

A year later, photos flooded the internet showing Khloé on a romantic date with Creed stud Michael B. Jordan.

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Khloe 'Not Centered' Around Finding a Man

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Michael B. Jordan was never romantically linked to Khloé after she said viral photos of them together were AI-generated fakes.
Source: Kay Qiao/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Michael B. Jordan was never romantically linked to Khloé after she said viral photos of them together were AI-generated fakes.

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She later confirmed the pics were AI-generated fakes and there was no romance with the Best Actor Oscar winner for the hit flick Sinners.

That means the Kardashian siren hasn't had a beau since 2021 and sources said she's okay with it.

"Khloé isn't saying that she will be single forever, she's just not centering her life around men," noted the insider.

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Done With The Bad Boys Forever

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An insider said Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson left Khloé with trust issues that continue to affect her dating life.
Source: Fabletics/Mega / MEGA

An insider said Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson left Khloé with trust issues that continue to affect her dating life.

The insider added: "She's done with bad boys forever. Lamar and Tristan cured her of that, or so she says. Still, there's no doubt they left her with a lot of emotional scars.

"The way they both cheated on her did such a number on her self-esteem and on her ability to trust her own judgment, let alone men.

"That's got to be holding back her dating life. Khloé says she doesn't feel like she's missing out. It's been so long that the cravings for the physical side have pretty well shut off. And she sure doesn't miss all the anxiety and stress of dating."

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