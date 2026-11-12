Meghan Markle Faces Backlash for 'Merching' $695 Coat Worn to Brussels Child Safety Event: 'So Egregious'
Nov. 12 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been blasted by critics for promoting her pricey designer coat at a child online safety event while embroiled in her father's disturbing child abuse scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old backed out of delivering a keynote speech alongside Prince Harry at the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday, November 10, because she was "not strong enough." But that apparently didn't stop her from making sure fans knew exactly where to snap up the chic black coat she wore to the gathering.
Meghan Markle Reveals How to Shop Her Children's Safety Event Look
Markle made a grand entrance at the event – her first public appearance since her father Thomas Markle's child abuse scandal erupted last month – strutting down the red carpet while holding 42-year-old Harry's hand. She was bundled up in a chic, long black coat featuring a dramatic oversized collar, long sleeves, and a matching belt cinched at the waist.
The look was later listed on the former actress' OneOff page, showing it was a Soia & Kyo Britta-U Wool Wrap Coat that retails for $695.
Meghan joined the AI-powered fashion discovery platform as an investor and featured participant ahead of her and Harry's faux royal tour of Australia in April, where she listed every outfit from the trip, including the brand and price.
The aspiring lifestyle influencer stands to cash in whenever fans snap up clothing and accessories through her shopping profile, pocketing a commission from the platform's reported 10 to 25 percent cut of retail sales.
Critics on Reddit were outraged that Meghan appeared to be cashing in on her wardrobe from a solemn event honoring children who died after suffering online bullying, all while her estranged father faces child abuse allegations.
"Hours after a sobering appearance in the name of children lost to social media, Meghan Markle forgets the kids and merches her clothing online," one user huffed.
"It's so egregious how they don't donate money to the causes they support, but instead use those causes to make money for themselves as affiliate marketers," a second fumed.
"Meghan Markle, daughter of an alleged child s-- offender who had his bail revoked for cutting his ankle bracelet off? Had just enough strength to post her outfit to her app to earn commission off it whilst appearing at an event focused on children ending their lives? Horrid," a third scoffed.
"Strong enough to post the outfit to her shopping app..." a fourth wrote, harkening back to claims from Meghan insiders that she was "just not strong enough emotionally to be doing any public speaking" in pulling out of giving her speech but still showing up and modeling a stylish look.
Meghan Markle Accused of Cashing in on Terror' for Merching Bondi Beach Massacre Look
Other critics blasted Meghan for apparently failing to learn her lesson after previously sparking outrage by promoting her outfit from a visit with first responders and members of the Jewish community affected by the horrific December 2025 Bondi Beach terrorist massacre during her trip to Sydney.
The former royal was accused of "cashing in on terror" for including the entire ensemble on her OneOff page, including a $460 Matteau Classic Stripe Shirt, $139 Rolla's Sailor Jeans, a $670 La Femme Ange sweater, and $298 Freda Salvador Eda sneakers.
She also highlighted $198 Brochu Walker Cassis sunglasses and $225 Essén Drop Earrings, bringing the six-piece wardrobe lineup to a whopping $1,990 at the listed prices she wore to such a somber event.
Meghan Markle's Father's Child Abuse Scandal Continues to Grow
Meghan's latest PR blunder came on the very day her father was hauled back into custody in Florida after allegedly removing his court-ordered ankle monitor – a strict condition of his bond following his November 6 arrest on charges of possessing child s----- abuse material.
The California native ignited a firestorm of controversy in October after admitting that in 2018 she had been shown a letter to British authorities accusing her father of traveling overseas to have s-- with minors, leaving critics demanding to know why she allegedly failed to raise the alarm and push for a full-blown investigation.