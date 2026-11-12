Meghan Markle Faces Backlash for 'Merching' $695 Coat Worn to Brussels Child Safety Event: 'So Egregious'

Critics on Reddit were outraged that Meghan appeared to be cashing in on her wardrobe from a solemn event honoring children who died after suffering online bullying, all while her estranged father faces child abuse allegations.

"Hours after a sobering appearance in the name of children lost to social media, Meghan Markle forgets the kids and merches her clothing online," one user huffed.

"It's so egregious how they don't donate money to the causes they support, but instead use those causes to make money for themselves as affiliate marketers," a second fumed.

"Meghan Markle, daughter of an alleged child s-- offender who had his bail revoked for cutting his ankle bracelet off? Had just enough strength to post her outfit to her app to earn commission off it whilst appearing at an event focused on children ending their lives? Horrid," a third scoffed.

"Strong enough to post the outfit to her shopping app..." a fourth wrote, harkening back to claims from Meghan insiders that she was "just not strong enough emotionally to be doing any public speaking" in pulling out of giving her speech but still showing up and modeling a stylish look.