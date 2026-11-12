Prince William Gives Up His Phone in Bizarre Arrangement — as the Future King Prepares to Travel to India
Nov. 12 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
Prince William gave up his phone to an aide moments before stepping out for a royal engagement in London, offering a rare glimpse into how the future king handles his personal device while on official duty.
The Prince of Wales, 44, was filmed arriving at the Tusk Conservation Awards at Raffles London at The OWO on Nov. 11. Footage published by an outlet showed him checking his phone in the back of his car before handing it to an aide sitting beside him.
The brief exchange has attracted attention as William prepares to travel to Mumbai, India, for the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony on Nov. 17. The event will bring together international figures from entertainment, sports and environmental conservation.
Phone Moment Caught On Camera
William's phone handover took place as he arrived at the annual Tusk Conservation Awards, an event celebrating individuals working to protect wildlife and natural habitats across Africa.
According to People, the prince looked at his device before passing it to an aide, who slipped it into a suit pocket. Another member of his staff then opened the car door for him.
William stepped out wearing a black tuxedo and a red poppy pin in recognition of Remembrance Day. He was greeted by Charlie Mayhew, founder of the conservation charity Tusk.
The Prince of Wales is the charity's royal patron and has supported its conservation work for years. He also presented awards recognizing the achievements of conservationists working to protect endangered wildlife.
Why Royals Go Without Phones
William's decision to leave his phone with a staff member reflects a familiar practice during royal engagements.
Members of the royal family are not generally seen carrying their personal devices while carrying out official duties. According to People, aides often take responsibility for keeping their phones safe during public appearances.
However, that does not mean William never uses a phone in public. The prince has previously been seen taking selfies with well-wishers using their devices during royal walkabouts.
The arrangement allows him to focus on his official responsibilities without having to manage his personal belongings while greeting members of the public.
Children Have Strict Phone Rules
William has also spoken openly about his family's approach to mobile phones, revealing that he and Princess Kate have imposed strict rules on their three children.
During an appearance on actor Eugene Levy's Apple TV+ series, "The Reluctant Traveler," in October 2025, William discussed how the family spends time together at home.
"None of our children have any phones, which we're very strict about," he said.
The prince explained that sitting together and talking as a family was important to him and Kate.
Their children, Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, have instead been encouraged to enjoy activities such as sports and spending time outdoors.
William's comments offered insight into the couple's efforts to manage their children's exposure to technology while giving them a more traditional childhood.
India Trip Comes Next
William's next major engagement will take him to Mumbai for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards Night on Nov. 17.
Founded by the prince in 2020, the environmental initiative awards five winners £1 million each to help expand solutions addressing some of the world's biggest environmental challenges. The 2026 ceremony will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre.
The guest list is expected to include prominent Indian and international personalities, including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, actress Alia Bhatt and singer Shreya Ghoshal. British band Take That is also scheduled to perform.
According to the Earthshot Prize's official announcement, the ceremony will welcome 5,000 distinguished guests, making the Mumbai edition one of the initiative's biggest events yet.