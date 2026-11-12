Prince William Gives Up His Phone in Bizarre Arrangement — as the Future King Prepares to Travel to India

Prince William gave up his phone to an aide moments before stepping out for a royal engagement in London, offering a rare glimpse into how the future king handles his personal device while on official duty.

The Prince of Wales, 44, was filmed arriving at the Tusk Conservation Awards at Raffles London at The OWO on Nov. 11. Footage published by an outlet showed him checking his phone in the back of his car before handing it to an aide sitting beside him.

The brief exchange has attracted attention as William prepares to travel to Mumbai, India, for the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony on Nov. 17. The event will bring together international figures from entertainment, sports and environmental conservation.