EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Royal Plans Could Leave His Heirs Charlotte and Louis Without Palaces
Oct. 24 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Prince William's plans for a smaller, more streamlined monarchy could leave his younger children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, without the grand royal residences traditionally associated with their privileged positions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Prince of Wales, 44, is expected to continue King Charles' efforts to reduce the number of working royals and reconsider how royal properties are used.
Prince William Could Deny Charlotte and Louis Royal Palaces
Sources have told us his children Charlotte, 11, and Louis, eight, could eventually live outside palace walls, while their older brother Prince George, 13, prepares for his future as King.
An insider claimed: "Maintaining historic royal residences involves balancing their role in the royal family as family homes against their financial and cultural value to the public.
"The expectation is that William will want a monarchy that looks very different from the one he grew up in, and that could have enormous implications for Charlotte and Louis.
"Just because they were born into the royal family doesn't necessarily mean they'll inherit the grand homes and privileges that previous generations enjoyed. "William is conscious of the criticism surrounding royal expenditure, and the idea of providing enormous properties to family members who may never undertake full-time royal duties could become increasingly difficult to justify."
The source noted, "Charlotte and Louis are in an unusual position because they're among the most prominent young royals in the country, but neither is expected to become monarch.
"As George grows older and prepares for his future responsibilities, the distinction between the heir and his siblings could become much more pronounced.
"There's no automatic entitlement to a palace simply because someone is a prince or princess, and it's entirely possible that their adult lives will look considerably more conventional than people might imagine."
"The royal family is increasingly aware that the public expects greater transparency about how its properties are maintained and who gets to live in them," the insider continued. "Keeping historic residences available for relatives who aren't carrying out substantial public duties is the sort of arrangement that could attract difficult questions.
"William may ultimately decide that the best way to protect the monarchy's reputation is to make sure its privileges are more closely connected to the work individual members actually perform."
Why Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Could Live Independently
The source added: "It wouldn't be particularly surprising if Charlotte and Louis eventually established homes entirely separate from the traditional royal estate. "They could pursue careers, develop independent interests, and choose properties that suit their own lifestyles rather than being allocated grand residences because of their titles.
"That would represent a significant departure from the expectations surrounding earlier generations, but it could also give them considerably more freedom to build lives outside the institution.
"George's circumstances will inevitably be different because he's being prepared for a role that carries lifelong constitutional responsibilities."
They noted, "Charlotte and Louis won't necessarily have the same obligations, and that could mean they won't receive the same practical support or residential arrangements.
"William will have to balance his responsibilities as a father with his vision for the future monarchy, particularly if he wants his younger children to enjoy independence without creating expectations of privileges that may no longer be sustainable."
Will Prince George Receive Different Royal Privileges?
Although Charlotte and Louis occupy prominent positions in the line of succession, neither is guaranteed a palace as a permanent residence.
Their future accommodation will depend on decisions made by the monarch, the family's changing circumstances and the demands placed on the royal estate.
The comments reflect wider questions about whether younger royals will continue receiving the same residential privileges enjoyed by previous generations.
Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Kensington Palace already welcome visitors to designated areas, allowing the public access to buildings traditionally associated with royal power.
Opening more spaces could provide additional revenue for conservation, although no specific proposals to remove Charlotte or Louis from royal accommodation have been announced.
Charles, 77, has favored a more concentrated group of working royals, with public duties focused on a smaller number of senior family members.
But William is widely expected to maintain that approach when he succeeds his father, potentially changing expectations for his younger children.