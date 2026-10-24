EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Royal Plans Could Leave His Heirs Charlotte and Louis Without Palaces

Sources have told us his children Charlotte, 11, and Louis, eight, could eventually live outside palace walls, while their older brother Prince George, 13, prepares for his future as King.

An insider claimed: "Maintaining historic royal residences involves balancing their role in the royal family as family homes against their financial and cultural value to the public.

"The expectation is that William will want a monarchy that looks very different from the one he grew up in, and that could have enormous implications for Charlotte and Louis.

"Just because they were born into the royal family doesn't necessarily mean they'll inherit the grand homes and privileges that previous generations enjoyed. "William is conscious of the criticism surrounding royal expenditure, and the idea of providing enormous properties to family members who may never undertake full-time royal duties could become increasingly difficult to justify."

The source noted, "Charlotte and Louis are in an unusual position because they're among the most prominent young royals in the country, but neither is expected to become monarch.

"As George grows older and prepares for his future responsibilities, the distinction between the heir and his siblings could become much more pronounced.

"There's no automatic entitlement to a palace simply because someone is a prince or princess, and it's entirely possible that their adult lives will look considerably more conventional than people might imagine."

"The royal family is increasingly aware that the public expects greater transparency about how its properties are maintained and who gets to live in them," the insider continued. "Keeping historic residences available for relatives who aren't carrying out substantial public duties is the sort of arrangement that could attract difficult questions.

"William may ultimately decide that the best way to protect the monarchy's reputation is to make sure its privileges are more closely connected to the work individual members actually perform."