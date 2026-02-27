EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince William's Earth-Saving Awards Are Being Held in One of the Planet's Biggest Pollution Hotspots

RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince William has chosen Mumbai – one of the world's most polluted megacities – as the host of this year's Earthshot Prize awards, defending the decision by declaring India "one of the world's most important forces for climate and nature." William, the Prince of Wales, announced the sixth annual Earthshot ceremony will take place in Mumbai, India, now the world's most populous nation and its third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, which accounts for roughly 8 per cent of global emissions.

Prince William Wants to 'Repair and Restore Our Planet By 2030'

Source: UNSPLASH Prince William announced Mumbai as the host city for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards.

Mumbai itself, home to more than 20 million people, faces chronic air pollution and infrastructure pressures driven by rapid economic growth and fossil fuel consumption. William said, "What succeeds in India at scale has the power to inspire progress everywhere. With the largest population of young people in the world, there is a real sense of momentum – to not only imagine a better future, but to inspire change and make it a reality. Together we can rise to meet our greatest challenge, to repair and restore our planet by 2030." The decision follows last year's Earthshot ceremony in Rio de Janeiro and signals what palace aides describe as a strategic pivot toward Asia. India has produced more Earthshot finalists and winners than any other country, reflecting a surge in climate innovation even as the nation grapples with industrial expansion and rising energy demand.

Why Did Prince William Choose India?

Source: MEGA The Prince defended his choice by calling India an 'important force' for climate and nature.

A royal source said: "From the Prince's perspective, India represents both the scale of the problem and the scale of the solution. "It is a country experiencing extraordinary economic expansion and urban growth, and with that comes immense environmental strain – but it is also investing heavily in renewable energy, green technology, and homegrown innovation. If you want to see where the climate battle will be won or lost, you have to look at places like India." The insider added: "Hosting the awards there is not about ignoring pollution figures – it is about confronting them. "The size of India's population, its industrial base, and its appetite for development mean that any successful environmental breakthroughs achieved at scale will have global consequences. "At the same time, the level of capital, entrepreneurship, and scientific talent being mobilized to tackle those challenges is enormous. In that sense, there is no more relevant stage for the Earthshot Prize right now." The source noted: "The Prince believes real progress happens where ambition meets urgency. India embodies both. By spotlighting solutions in a country grappling so visibly with climate pressures, the message is that transformation is possible even in the most complex and demanding environments."

Source: MEGA Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, welcomed the prestigious event to the city.

Environmental analysts note the symbolism is double-edged. One climate policy expert said, "Staging a major green awards ceremony in a pollution hotspot like Mumbai is provocative. But it also reflects a reality – global climate goals cannot be met without engaging countries such as India, where emissions are rising alongside economic development." India's emissions profile contrasts sharply with that of the U.K., which produces about 1 per cent of global greenhouse gases, and the U.S., responsible for around 11 per cent. William is understood to view Asia as critical to meeting climate targets and is said to have privately argued you "can't exclude a big chunk of the planet when thinking about fighting for its future".

$68Million Initiative and Royal Attendance

Source: MEGA Kensington Palace confirmed Prince William expects to travel to India for the November awards.